Former Eagles offensive line coach Howard Mudd dies after motorcycle accident

The Eagles and the NFL community are mourning the loss of longtime offensive line coach Howard Mudd, who died this week after suffering serious injuries in a motorcycle accident last month.

Mudd, 78, died at a Seattle hospital where he had been receiving treatment since the July 29 crash.

The Eagles released a statement on Mudd's passing on Wednesday evening.

As a player, Mudd earned three Pro Bowl selections over a eight-year career with the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears in the 1960s.

After his retirement, Mudd went on to become an offensive line coach for eight different teams, most notably the Indianapolis Colts from 1998-2009. The team won Super Bowl XLI following the 2006 season. Quarterback Peyton Manning was among those who paid respects to Mudd following the news of his death, calling him "the best offensive line coach in NFL history."

"I would put him on that pedestal any day of the week," Manning continued. "I know all the guys that played for him would feel the same way and a lot of the guys that coached with him would feel the same. He will be missed by many. I know so many like me are grateful to have played for him."



Mudd coached the Eagles offensive line during the 2011 and 2012 seasons, leading a group that helped produce career highs for LeSean McCoy, who later set the franchise rushing record. He was credited with elevating the play of Jason Peters, Jason Kelce and Evan Mathis, among others.

During his time in Philadelphia, Mudd was known to ride his BMW motorcycle to the NovaCare Complex for practices.

Mudd, a Michigan native, was recognized with the Pro Football Writers of America Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014 and will likely receive consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.