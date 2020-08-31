Allen Iverson posts moving tribute to late Georgetown coach John Thompson

Legendary Georgetown University basketball coach John Thompson died Sunday night at 78 years old, prompting an outpouring of tributes Monday morning.

Among them was a message from NBA Hall of Famer and Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson, who played under Thompson for two seasons from 1994-1996. Iverson became the Big East Rookie of the Year and helped lead the Hoyas to an Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament during his sophomore season.

But it went beyond basketball for Iverson, who credits Thompson for saving his life when he was jailed in connection with a 1993 brawl in his hometown of Hampton, Virginia. Thompson defied critics by standing behind Iverson, whose conviction was later overturned due to insufficient evidence.

Iverson, 45, was moved to tears when discussing Thompson during his 2016 induction speech to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, where Thompson is also enshrined.

Thompson led Georgetown to a national championship in 1984, becoming the first Black coach to win a college title, and made three Final Four appearances during his 27-year coaching tenure at the university. He stepped down from his role in 1999 and Georgetown later hired his son to coach the team until 2017.