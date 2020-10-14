More Culture:

October 14, 2020

Federal Donuts opens at East Market in Center City

Stop by for coffee, doughnuts and fried chicken

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Federal Donuts
Federal Donuts at East Market Sinead Cummings/for PhillyVoice

The new Federal Donuts is located at the corner of 12th and Ludlow streets, on the ground floor of the new Canopy by Hilton.

A new Federal Donuts is now open at East Market in Center City. The shop is the ninth FedNuts location from chef Michael Solomonov's CookNSolo, but the first to offer espresso drinks.

Guests can order doughnuts, La Colombe coffee and something called the Donut Latte. Also, FedNut's delicious fried chicken is now available all day.

RELATED: The Commons, a 'virtual food hall,' to debut in Philadelphia

The shop is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's located at the corner of 12th and Ludlow streets, on the ground floor of the new Canopy by Hilton.

If you need your doughnut kick later in the evening, new restaurant The Wayward is located next door and offers a dessert made with Federal Donuts and caramel.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Federal Donuts Philadelphia Restaurants Doughnuts

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles cannot allow Dak Prescott's injury to set them back long-term
101220DakPrescott

Education

West Philly high school principal named best in the United States
Gordon Philly Principal

Illness

Amid rising COVID-19 case counts, Philly modifies indoor, outdoor gathering restrictions
Philly limits COVID-19

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 6
101220ArthurBlank

Celebrities

Adam Sandler buys guitars from Philly shop during filming of 'Hustle'
Adam Sandler - Hustle

Halloween

Pet costume contest benefiting Morris Animal Refuge to take place at the Bourse
dog costume contest

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved