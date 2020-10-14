Federal Donuts opens at East Market in Center City

A new Federal Donuts is now open at East Market in Center City. The shop is the ninth FedNuts location from chef Michael Solomonov's CookNSolo, but the first to offer espresso drinks.

Guests can order doughnuts, La Colombe coffee and something called the Donut Latte. Also, FedNut's delicious fried chicken is now available all day.

The shop is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's located at the corner of 12th and Ludlow streets, on the ground floor of the new Canopy by Hilton.

If you need your doughnut kick later in the evening, new restaurant The Wayward is located next door and offers a dessert made with Federal Donuts and caramel.