More Events:

October 14, 2020

Black-owned restaurants, food trucks participating in third Black Restaurant Week

The campaign highlights African American, African and Caribbean cuisines

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurant Week
Black Restaurant Week Alexander Vilinskyy/Unsplash.com

Philly is one of several cities participating in celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine through Black Restaurant Week.

Black Restaurant Week returns to Philadelphia for the third year, running from Friday, Oct. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 25.

Philly is one of several cities participating in celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine.

RELATED: Bake sale benefiting voting registration nonprofit taking place in University City

Black Restaurant Week has highlighted more than 250 Black restaurants, food trucks and bakeries across the nation since beginning five years ago.

This year, the campaign is working on reviving and saving the Black restaurant industry impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Black Restaurant Week has waived the participation fee for all restaurants.

During its run in Philly, Black-owned restaurants will offer affordable prix-fixe menu options. Some of the restaurants are offering dine-in, but the emphasis is on takeout and delivery for 2020.

Participants include Booker's Restaurant & Bar, Alena’s Café and Angry Deekin Ribs, among others.

Also, diners are encouraged to vote in the Black Plate Awards on their favorite restaurants and those who visit multiple restaurants should keep track of their receipts to be in the running to win a prize.

Black Restaurant Week: Philadelphia

Friday, Oct. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 25

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurant Week Philadelphia Restaurants

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles cannot allow Dak Prescott's injury to set them back long-term
101220DakPrescott

Education

West Philly high school principal named best in the United States
Gordon Philly Principal

Illness

Amid rising COVID-19 case counts, Philly modifies indoor, outdoor gathering restrictions
Philly limits COVID-19

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 6
101220ArthurBlank

Celebrities

Adam Sandler buys guitars from Philly shop during filming of 'Hustle'
Adam Sandler - Hustle

Halloween

Pet costume contest benefiting Morris Animal Refuge to take place at the Bourse
dog costume contest

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved