Black-owned restaurants, food trucks participating in third Black Restaurant Week

Black Restaurant Week returns to Philadelphia for the third year, running from Friday, Oct. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 25.

Philly is one of several cities participating in celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine.

Black Restaurant Week has highlighted more than 250 Black restaurants, food trucks and bakeries across the nation since beginning five years ago.

This year, the campaign is working on reviving and saving the Black restaurant industry impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Black Restaurant Week has waived the participation fee for all restaurants.

During its run in Philly, Black-owned restaurants will offer affordable prix-fixe menu options. Some of the restaurants are offering dine-in, but the emphasis is on takeout and delivery for 2020.

Participants include Booker's Restaurant & Bar, Alena’s Café and Angry Deekin Ribs, among others.

Also, diners are encouraged to vote in the Black Plate Awards on their favorite restaurants and those who visit multiple restaurants should keep track of their receipts to be in the running to win a prize.

