Mike Gansey officially hired as Sixers President of Basketball Operations

Mike Gansey is officially Sixers president of basketball operations.

After nearly six years with Daryl Morey at the helm, the Sixers officially announced on Thursday morning what was reported on Saturday: Gansey, whose decade-plus ascent with the Cleveland Cavaliers led to a four-year stint as general manager, now has his chance to run a team.

“Today's announcement of the hiring of Mike Gansey is an important step in our desire to take the Philadelphia 76ers to the next level," Sixers Managing Partner Josh Harris said in the team's press release. "Mike has built a reputation as a tremendous leader and relentless worker who has a sharp eye for basketball talent. We are excited to welcome he and his family to Philadelphia. I look forward to the work he, Bob Myers, and Nick Nurse will do to build a contender for this city and our fans."



Gansey was one of four primary candidates in a search led by Myers, president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

“Mike really stood out during this process as he possesses all of the qualities needed in a leader of basketball operations,” Myers said. “He commands respect, has an impressive basketball IQ, and is well respected across players, coaches, and fellow executives. He has all the attributes necessary to shine in this role.”

Gansey inherits an intriguing but flawed team, with a tremendous pair of young guards in 25-year-old Tyrese Maxey and 20-year-old VJ Edgecombe but two massive, onerous contracts owed to Joel Embiid and Paul George.

“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Josh Harris, David Blitzer, and Bob Myers for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity with such an iconic franchise. This organization, much like the City of Philadelphia, is deeply rooted in its history and passion, and I am extremely excited to get started,” Gansey said. "To the fans, this is not a responsibility I take lightly. The energy and dedication you pour into the 76ers will fuel us, and the work begins immediately as we position ourselves for the draft, free agency, next season, and beyond. I also want to thank Dan Gilbert and his family, Koby Altman, and the Cavaliers organization for the opportunity to serve the franchise and city of Cleveland for the last 15 years.”