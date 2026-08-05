Human remains found in wooded area of Northeast Philly, police say

Skeletal remains were found near the Franklin Mall in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

Detectives were called to a wooded area near Knights and Fairdale roads, where they found the human remains of an adult at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

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Investigators are working with the Medical Examiner's Office to identify the individual and their cause and manner of death, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Philadelphia Police by calling (215) 686-8477 or submitting online at tips@phillypolice.com.