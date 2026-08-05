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August 05, 2026

Human remains found in wooded area of Northeast Philly, police say

Investigators are working to identify the person and their cause of death.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Deaths
Human remains Northeast Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Police are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains in a wooded section near the Franklin Mall.

Skeletal remains were found near the Franklin Mall in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

Detectives were called to a wooded area near Knights and Fairdale roads, where they found the human remains of an adult at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

MORE: Quakertown police chief created 'fog of war' in clash between anti-ICE student protesters and police

Investigators are working with the Medical Examiner's Office to identify the individual and their cause and manner of death, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Philadelphia Police by calling (215) 686-8477 or submitting online at tips@phillypolice.com.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Deaths Philadelphia Northeast Philadelphia Police

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