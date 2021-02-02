Takeout package makes Valentine's Day breakfast in bed easy

If you want to say "I love you" to your special someone, let them sleep in while you pick up breakfast on Valentine's Day. You also could get delivery to enjoy a romantic breakfast in bed, without having to do all the cooking.

Garces Trading Company is offering a package for the holiday that includes an impressive feast.



The breakfast in bed takeout option is $45 per person, with a minimum of two orders required, so plan on eating a big meal and probably having plenty of leftovers.

Here's what's included:

• Deviled eggs

• Quiche Lorraine

• Breakfast burritos

• Biscuits and sausage with gravy

• French toast with blueberries and maple syrup

• Sliced fruit

• Garden salad

• Bacon

• Merguez sausage

The package requires three days notice, so make sure to order early. It will be available on both Saturday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, Feb. 14. The pickup location will be The Olde Bar at 125 Walnut St.

When ordering online, you may need to scroll to find the breakfast in bed link. There also are Valentine's Day dinners and other food packages available.