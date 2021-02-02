More Events:

February 02, 2021

Takeout package makes Valentine's Day breakfast in bed easy

Garces Trading Company is cooking bacon, French toast and more for the holiday weekend

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Valentine's Day Food & Drink
Breakfast in Bed Adam Winger/Unsplash.com

Let your sweetheart sleep in on Valentine's Day and surprise them with a breakfast in bed feast. Garces Trading Company is doing all the cooking.

If you want to say "I love you" to your special someone, let them sleep in while you pick up breakfast on Valentine's Day. You also could get delivery to enjoy a romantic breakfast in bed, without having to do all the cooking.

Garces Trading Company is offering a package for the holiday that includes an impressive feast.

RELATED: Philly hotel offering cheeseboard, chocolates with Valentine's Day stay | Valentine's Day weekend at Betsy Ross House includes romance, cocktails

The breakfast in bed takeout option is $45 per person, with a minimum of two orders required, so plan on eating a big meal and probably having plenty of leftovers.

Here's what's included:

• Deviled eggs
• Quiche Lorraine
• Breakfast burritos
• Biscuits and sausage with gravy
• French toast with blueberries and maple syrup
• Sliced fruit
• Garden salad
• Bacon
• Merguez sausage

The package requires three days notice, so make sure to order early. It will be available on both Saturday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, Feb. 14. The pickup location will be The Olde Bar at 125 Walnut St.

When ordering online, you may need to scroll to find the breakfast in bed link. There also are Valentine's Day dinners and other food packages available.

