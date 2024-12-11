More News:

December 11, 2024

SEPTA releases redesigned app with improved trip planning and real-time info

The transit authority says it's more accessible to new users and functions as 'a one-stop shop' for anything a rider might need.

By Chris Compendio
SEPTA has updated and redesigned its app, which developers worked for two years. Officials say its trip planning and map features will make the transit system more accessible to new riders.

Transit riders can download a new version of the SEPTA mobile app, which the authority said provides a more accessible travel experience with better real-time information.

Sporting a modern design, the software features a trip planner that displays multiple route options.

For two years, developers have been working on the updated version along with SEPTA's redesigned website. The new iteration of the app was in beta testing starting Nov. 18 and had over 3,000 users as of last week.

Lex Powers, the transit authority's director of service information design, said the updated tool — which immediately displays a map upon opening it — will be easier to use for travelers who are new to SEPTA.

"We want people to understand the density of service that we have," Powers said. "We've already gotten feedback that people have discovered new routes near them that they didn't even know about."

The Metro Wayfinding System that incorporates color-coding and revised language, such as "L" representing the Market-Frankford Line, that SEPTA began rolling out last year will be reflected in the product to help riders familiarize themselves with the branding. 

The software will also incorporate features from the SEPTA Transit Watch app, which allows riders to report suspicious activity directly to police. The standalone Transit Watch app will still be available, Powers said.

The new app does not have any pop-ups for downloading new schedules, which was a pain point SEPTA wanted to address in the update; instead, it will automatically update and integrate new schedules.

"We want it to be a one-stop shop for everything that a SEPTA rider might need, whether it's finding real-time information, figuring out what's nearby, contacting customer service or transit police if there's an issue (or) managing their key card," said Katie Monroe, SEPTA's project manager for service disruption communications.

Updates to the SEPTA app will roll out weekly, SEPTA officials said, and users with iOS or Android devices can update the old app now.

