February 25, 2021

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard to reopen for 2021 season

From March through October, you can watch a movie from your car in Philadelphia

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The drive-in at the Navy Yard will reopen on March 5. All movies and showtimes will be listed online.

The Philadelphia Film Society's drive-in theater at the Navy Yard is returning after a successful 2020.

Movies shown will include throwback classics and new films. PFS also will continue offering free community screenings on select Monday evenings.

The drive-in will reopen on Friday, March 5, screening the Disney animated movie "Raya and the Last Dragon."

Tickets to opening weekend at the drive-in will go on sale Wednesday, March 3, at noon. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for PFS members and $7 for children ages 12 and under. All tickets must be purchased online and free tickets for community screenings must be reserved online.

During the spring, movies will be screened Friday through Sunday and on select Monday evenings.

The drive-in will be open through October, ending with the 30th Philadelphia Film Festival screenings, which will run from Oct. 21 through Oct. 31.

All titles and showtimes for the drive-in will be listed on the PFS website.

The Navy Yard is able to accommodate up to 180 cars per screening. Films will be shown via digital projection on large screens fastened to stacked shipping containers.

Attendees are required to remain in their vehicles at all times, unless using the restroom. When outside the vehicle, attendees are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Sinead Cummings
