International Women's Day dinner features dishes from women-led restaurants

The Philadelphia Women in Food group is hosting an event on International Women's Day.



There will a multi-course takeout dinner with dishes from women-led restaurants, such as Fork, Vernick, Kalaya and Cry Baby Pasta, as well as a virtual conversation through Zoom.

The talk will be moderated by Angela Duckworth, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and the author of "Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance."

As for the meal, four courses for one person is priced at $55 and four courses for two people is priced at $100. It can be purchased online and picked up from one of four restaurants in Philadelphia.

What makes the dinner unique is that what you'll get to eat is kind of a surprise. Those who order will get three of the savory options and one of the sweet options listed online. Options include mini strawberry cheesecake babka from Essen Bakery, lobster bisque from Bridget Foy's, smoked duck sausage from a.kitchen and more.

When purchasing online, you can opt for either vegan or omnivore selections.

The event will take place on Monday, March 8. The Zoom conversation will run from 7 to 8 p.m. More details can be found online.