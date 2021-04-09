More Culture:

April 09, 2021

Lil Pop Shop and Weckerly's Ice Cream to sell one another's desserts

Ice cream and frozen pops will be sold in University City and Fishtown

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Lil Pop Shop and Weckerly's Courtesy of/Megan Kelly

Pictured above is Andy Satinsky and Jen Weckerle of Weckerly's and Jeanne Chang of Lil Pop Shop. The two businesses have teamed up to offer their desserts at both locations.

No more having to choose between a frozen pop or scoops of ice cream. You'll soon be able to buy both at once.

Two Philly superstars, Lil Pop Shop and Weckerly's, are beginning a partnership starting Friday, April 16. 

There will be a variety of scoops and other ice cream treats from Weckerly's at Lil Pop Shop's space in West Philadelphia.

In Fishtown, Weckerly's shop will offer a selection of Lil Pop Shop's small-batch fruit and ice cream pops.

"Now more than ever is the time for small businesses to support one another," said Jeanne Chang, co-owner of Lil Pop Shop.

To celebrate the new partnership, the Popalong Bar, a special vanilla ice cream bar dipped in a mix of dark chocolate and crispy rice, will be sold at Lil Pop Shop beginning Friday, April 16, and will be available through the weekend.

Lil Pop Shop is open from 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It's located at 265 S. 44th St.

Weckerly’s is open 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The shop's address is 9 W. Girard Ave.

