Old City's Art in the Age introduces bottled cocktails

Old City's Art in the Age is now selling bottled cocktails that can be enjoyed at the shop's outdoor seating, or saved to drink later at picnics, backyard hangouts or at-home happy hours.

If you're not into all the work needed to craft an expert cocktail, this is the way to go. There are nine bottled drink options.

Single bottles start at $11 each and a mixed four-pack is $40. The list of cocktails is below.

• Kentucky Mule – Kinsey Bourbon, Pickett's Medium Spice Ginger Syrup, Bitter Housewife's Lime & Coriander Bitters, topped with seltzer

• Gin & Tonic – New Liberty Snug Harbor Gin, Jack Rudy Tonic Syrup, topped with seltzer

• Paloma – Cradle of Liberty Tequila, El Guapo Salted Paloma Cocktail Syrup, Dashfire Grapefruit Bitters, Crude Pooter Smoke & Salt Bitters, topped with seltzer

• Old Fashioned – Kinsey Bourbon Whiskey, Jack Rudy Demarara Syrup, Dashfire J. Thomas Decanter Bitters

• Negroni Spritz – New Liberty Snug Harbor Gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, Bittermens Hopped Grapefruit Bitters, topped with seltzer

• Cold Brew Cocktail – House-made cold brew coffee, Art in the Age Chicory Root Vodka, Bittercube's Chipotle & Cacao Bitters

• Sazerac Spritz – Kinsey Rye Whiskey, house-made cinnamon syrup, absinthe, Dashfire Classic Creole Bitters, topped with seltzer

• Bloody Mary – New Liberty Powderhorn Vodka, Sundry Morning Bloody the Vampire Slayer Bloody Mary Mix, olive juice, addition black pepper bitters

• Hot Toddy – Kinsey Bourbon Whiskey, house-made honey and cardamom syrup, Fee Brothers Black Walnut Bitters (add hot water)

Art in the Age is located at 116 N. 3rd St. Current hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The shop recently expanded its outdoor "cocktail garden" on 3rd Street.

