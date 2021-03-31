More Events:

March 31, 2021

Charlie was a sinner. updates menu with 15 new springtime cocktails

The drinks can be enjoyed at the bar or to go

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Charlie was a sinner. cocktails Courtesy of/Laura Fabens-Lassen

Midtown Village's Charlie was a sinner. is offering colorful and delicious cocktails meant for warm weather sipping this spring.

Midtown Village's Charlie was a sinner. served warm cocktails and cozy fleece blankets during the fall and winter, but now that it's spring, the vegetarian/vegan bar is switching gears to offer new colorful and delicious cocktails meant for warm weather sipping.

Starting Friday, there will be 15 new springtime drinks to try on the menu, available for in-person dining and to go. The cocktails can be paired with plant-based small plates.

Guests can order the Metamorphosis, which features butterfly pea flower-infused gin that gives the drink a natural purple hue, along with elderflower liqueur, grapefruit, lemon and Charlie's "egg white."

The Untold Story is another new concoction. It's made with sundew tea-infused white rum, passion fruit, lemon, Fresno chili and soda. There's also the 40 Thieves, which includes sesame-infused gin, snap pea and lemon.

The full spring drinks menu can be viewed below. There are a few mocktails available, too. Charlie was a sinner. is located at 131 S. 13th St.

Charlie was a sinner. spring cocktails menuCourtesy of/Charlie was a sinner.

The spring drinks menu for Charlie was a sinner. in Philadelphia.


Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

