March 11, 2021

PHS Pop Up Gardens on South Street and in Manayunk to reopen for spring 2021

The two plant-filled hangouts serve creative cocktails, craft beer and food from Cantina Los Caballitos and Khyber Pass Pub

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
PHS garden in Manayunk Courtesy of/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

The PHS Pop Up Garden in Manayunk, 106 Jamestown Ave., opened in 2020. The other garden is at 1438 South St.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's beer gardens are reopening this spring for the 2021 season.

The PHS Pop Up Garden on South Street will open on Thursday, April 1, and the PHS Pop Up Garden in Manayunk will open sometime in mid-April. Guests of all ages and pets are welcome.

RELATED: What to expect at the 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show at FDR Park | Manayunk restaurant brings vacation vibes to Main Street with tropical drinks

Both gardens are filled with seasonal flowers and other greenery to enjoy while eating and drinking.

Food comes from Philadelphia restaurants Cantina Los Caballitos and Khyber Pass Pub. On the menu are things like the Garden Burger, lemon-artichoke and herb hummus, Nashville hot chicken and Mexican shrimp cocktail. There are kid-friendly options and a large vegan selection.

Food and drink specials will begin in May with Cinco de Mayo. Summer specials will include seafood and barbecue.

The drink menu will include a frozen mojito with Faber rum, mint simple syrup, lime juice, butterfly pea powder and mint sprig; the Frozen Gritty Marg with Lundazi silver tequila, Tang, lime slice and black salt rim, and an Old Fashioned with Larceny whiskey, sugar, lilac bitters and an orange twist.

There will be 16 beer options, too. Craft beer selections include Half Acre Daisy Cutter Pale Ale, Cigar City Jai Alai IPA, and Log Yard Blueberry Shandy. A full selection of wines and non-alcoholic options also will be served.

New for 2021, visitors will have the opportunity to book private spaces in the garden for groups celebrating birthdays, anniversaries and other events. More details on how to book will become available through PHS's website.

The South Street garden, at 1438 South St., will be open Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. The Manayunk garden, at 106 Jamestown Ave., will have the same hours except it will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Sinead Cummings
