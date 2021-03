Manayunk restaurant brings vacation vibes to Main Street with tropical drinks

Taqueria Amor in Manayunk is now Tikiria Amor for the month of March.

The Mexican restaurant is channeling tiki vibes by serving fruity cocktails and Hawaiian-inspired dishes.



Guests can pretend they've gone on vacation to somewhere tropical, while hanging on Main Street.

The special menu is below. Tikiria Amor will run through Sunday, March 28.

Food

Tuna Poke – Ahi tuna, scallion, ginger, macadamia, wakame, plantain chips

Huli Huli Chicken Wings – Huli teriyaki glaze, scallions, sesame seeds

Big Kahuna Fish Tacos – Plantain crusted mahi mahi, sweet potato, mango salsa

Spam Tacos – Sweet and sour glazed Spam, melon salsa, avocado

Kahlua Pork Buns – Grilled pineapple salsa, banana ketchup, barbecue sauce, bao buns

Cocktails

Lilikoi Margarita – Silver tequila, triple sec, lime, passion fruit, pineapple

Mai Tai – Light rum, dark rum, orange curacao, lime, orgeat

Blue Hawaiian – White rum, blue curacao, pineapple juice, Coco Lopez

Miami Vice – Swirl of frozen strawberry daiquiri and frozen pina colada

Frozen Pina Colada – White rum, gold rum, pineapple, coconut, lime

Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri – Light rum, lime, strawberries

Surfer Dude Scott’s Mangonada – Swirl of mango frozen margarita and pina colada

Special Beers

Hammerhead IPA – Draft from Big Oyster Brewing (6.4%)

Hanalei Island IPA – Bottle from Kona Brewing (4.5%)

Big Wave Golden Ale – Bottle from Kona Brewing (4.4%)

Hala Kahiki – Can from Rivertowne Brewing (4.8%)