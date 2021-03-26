More Events:

March 26, 2021

Terrace on Tap at Independence Mall reopens for spring, summer

The outdoor pop-up is located on the second floor of the Independence Visitor Center

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Terrace On Tap Courtesy of/Visit Philadelphia

The outdoor dining experience at Independence Mall features beers by Wissahickon Brewing Co. and food from Brûlée Catering.

Visit Philadelphia's Terrace on Tap proved to be a popular hangout after debuting this fall. Starting this weekend, it will return for the warm weather months.

The beer garden on the second floor of the Independence Visitor Center in Old City looks out over Independence Mall.

Visitors can purchase beers from Workhorse Brewing Co. and Wissahickon Brewing Co., as well as wine, cocktails and food by Brûlée Catering, and take in views of Independence Hall. The full menu is available online.

Reservations are recommended. There's a limit of six guests per table and reservations are limited to 2-hours.

Terrace on Tap will stay open on select dates through early summer, possibly longer. The beer garden's hours of operation are 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday nights, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

The Independence Visitor Center's address is 599 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106.

