Glamorous outdoor Oscars watch party to take place at Cira Green

The Philadelphia Film Society's eighth annual Oscars party will take place this year at Cira Green, a park 12 floors above street level in University City.

The event previously has been held at the Philadelphia Film Center, but the venue change will allow for guests to social distance outdoors, while enjoying the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25.

The event will include complimentary food and drink, a silent auction and live broadcast of the awards show on a huge outdoor screen. Guests can get dressed up like A-list celebrities and spend a night out.



Tickets to the Oscars watch party are currently available to purchase online. The general admission ticket price is $60. There's also a VIP option for $200. It includes access to the VIP Green Room, as well as upgraded food stations and signature cocktails.

Only those 21-plus will be allowed to attend. The party will kick off at 7 p.m., but VIP guests can arrive starting at 6 p.m. The awards show will start at 8 p.m. on ABC.

In addition to the in-person outdoor event, PFS is offering an at-home Oscars experience. Make a donation to support PFS's educational programming by Thursday, April 15, and you'll get an Oscars Watch Box sent to your home in time for the awards ceremony.

The Watch Box is $50 and includes treats and instructions for how to join the party and trivia virtually. A VIP box is available for a $150 donation that provides gourmet food, a split of Champagne, a printed program and Oscar favors.

"Mank" leads the Oscar nominations with 10 total nods. Other nominated films include "One Night in Miami," "Nomandland," "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "Promising Young Woman."