November 20, 2020

New on Netflix in December: David Fincher's biopic on the life of 'Citizen Kane' screenwriter

'MANK,' stars Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried, tells the story of Orson Welles' less-famous collaborator

By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
MANK netflix trailer december Netflix/YouTube

'MANK,' David Fincher's new film about the screenwriter of 'Citizen Kane' debuts on Netflix in December, as does the holiday thriller 'Peppermint'; Season 4 of "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and Ryan Murphy's 'The Prom.'

Amid the age of straight-to-streaming movie releases, acclaimed director David Fincher is bringing his latest film "MANK" directly to Netflix. 

"MANK" is about the lesser-known screenwriter, Herman J. Mankiewicz, who worked with Orson Welles on the endlessly celebrated 1941 film classic "Citizen Kane."

The 2020 biopic starring Gary Oldman as Mankiewincz – or Mank, for short – arrives on the streaming platform Dec. 4, and focuses on Mankiewicz' writing of what is still considered by some to be the greatest movie ever made. 

Fincher's resume ("Fight Club," "Zodiac," "The Social Network," "Gone Girl," and more) makes the film one of the most-anticipated titles coming to Netflix next month. 

The black-and-white film's screenplay was also notably written by Fincher's late father, Jack Fincher, who was a journalist. 

"MANK" also stars Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins – who simultaneously stars in her own Netflix original series right now "Emily in Paris."

Watch the trailer for "MANK" below. 

Along with "MANK," the December's arrival of course brings holiday-themed content, including a seasonal thriller starring Jennifer Garner "Peppermint."

Among the other Netflix debuts this month are Ryan Murphy's "The Prom" on Dec. 10 and a new season of "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" on Dec. 31.

Those titles and more are included in our monthly round-up of what's coming to and leaving the Netflix in December. Check out all the titles in the list below.

These are the movies are shows coming to Netflix in December. 

Dec. 1

Angela’s Christmas Wish
Are You the One? – Seasons 1 and 2
Effie Gray
Gormiti – Season 1
Peppermint
Super Wings – Season 3
The Guest – Season 1
The Holiday Movies That Made Us – Season 1
The Repair Shop – Season 3
U-Turn


Dec.2

Alien Worlds – Season 1
Fierce
Hazel Brugger: Tropical

Dec. 3

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
Just Another Christmas

Dec. 4

Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas
Christmas Crossfire (Wir Konnen Nicht Anders)
Kings of Jo’Burg – Season 1
Leyla Everlasting 
MANK 
Pokémon Journeys: The Series – Part 3
Selena: The Series – Season 1
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays – Season 3

Dec. 5

Detention: The Series – Season 1
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas 

Dec. 7

100 Days My Prince – Season 1
Ava
André & His Olive Tree
Mr. Iglesias – Part 3
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers
Triple 9

Dec 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
Kalel, 15
Regiment Diaries – Season 2
Rose Island
The Big Show Show: Christmas

Dec. 10

Alice in Borderland – Season 1
A Trash Truck Christmas 
The Mess You Leave Behind – Season 1
The Prom 


Dec. 11

Giving Voice

Dec. 14

A California Christmas
Tiny Pretty Things – Season 1

Dec. 15

Black Ink Crew New York – Seasons 1 and 2
Pup Academy – Season 2
Song Exploder – Volume 2
Teen Mom 2 – Seasons 1 and 2
The Challenge – Seasons 10 and 13
The Professor and the Madman

Dec. 16

Anitta: Made In Honório – Season 1

Dec. 18

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Dec. 23

The Midnight Sky

Dec. 25

Bridgerton – Season 1

Dec. 31

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – Season 4


These are the movies and shows leaving Netflix in December. 

Dec. 1

Anaconda
Bad News Bears
Cheapest Weddings – Season 1
Diana: In Her Own Words
Gridiron Gang
Hostage
National Security
Lakeview Terrace
Merlí – Season 1
Moneyball
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Priest
Stand and Deliver
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Bachelor – Season 13
The Jaime Maussan Show – Season 1
The Poetist – Season 1
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
West Side Story
Y Tu Mamá También
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac

Dec. 2

Borderline – Season 1
Pacific Heat – Season 1

Dec. 9

Four Seasons in Havana
Sin senos sí hay paraíso

Dec. 11

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Dec. 15

Bad Education – Seasons 1 to 3
Chasing Monsters – Season 1
Emogenius – Season 1
Hart of Dixie – Seasons 1 to 4
Idiotest – Season 1
Minute to Win It – Season 1
Reggie Yates’ Extreme – Season 1
Shtisel – Seasons 1 and 2
Sym-Bionic Titan – Season 1
Winsanity – Season 1

Dec. 16

Sensitive Skin – Season 1

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

