New on Netflix in December: David Fincher's biopic on the life of 'Citizen Kane' screenwriter

Amid the age of straight-to-streaming movie releases, acclaimed director David Fincher is bringing his latest film "MANK" directly to Netflix.

"MANK" is about the lesser-known screenwriter, Herman J. Mankiewicz, who worked with Orson Welles on the endlessly celebrated 1941 film classic "Citizen Kane."

The 2020 biopic starring Gary Oldman as Mankiewincz – or Mank, for short – arrives on the streaming platform Dec. 4, and focuses on Mankiewicz' writing of what is still considered by some to be the greatest movie ever made.

Fincher's resume ("Fight Club," "Zodiac," "The Social Network," "Gone Girl," and more) makes the film one of the most-anticipated titles coming to Netflix next month. The black-and-white film's screenplay was also notably written by Fincher's late father, Jack Fincher, who was a journalist.

"MANK" also stars Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins – who simultaneously stars in her own Netflix original series right now "Emily in Paris." Watch the trailer for "MANK" below.



Along with "MANK," the December's arrival of course brings holiday-themed content, including a seasonal thriller starring Jennifer Garner "Peppermint."

Among the other Netflix debuts this month are Ryan Murphy's "The Prom" on Dec. 10 and a new season of "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" on Dec. 31.



Those titles and more are included in our monthly round-up of what's coming to and leaving the Netflix in December. Check out all the titles in the list below.

These are the movies are shows coming to Netflix in December.

Dec. 1 Angela’s Christmas Wish

Are You the One? – Seasons 1 and 2

Effie Gray

Gormiti – Season 1

Peppermint

Super Wings – Season 3

The Guest – Season 1

The Holiday Movies That Made Us – Season 1

The Repair Shop – Season 3

U-Turn

Dec.2 Alien Worlds – Season 1

Fierce

Hazel Brugger: Tropical Dec. 3 Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Just Another Christmas Dec. 4 Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Konnen Nicht Anders)

Kings of Jo’Burg – Season 1

Leyla Everlasting

MANK

Pokémon Journeys: The Series – Part 3

Selena: The Series – Season 1

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays – Season 3



Dec. 5 Detention: The Series – Season 1

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

Dec. 7 100 Days My Prince – Season 1

Ava

André & His Olive Tree

Mr. Iglesias – Part 3

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

Triple 9 Dec 9 Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

Kalel, 15

Regiment Diaries – Season 2

Rose Island

The Big Show Show: Christmas Dec. 10 Alice in Borderland – Season 1

A Trash Truck Christmas

The Mess You Leave Behind – Season 1

The Prom

Dec. 11 Giving Voice Dec. 14 A California Christmas

Tiny Pretty Things – Season 1 Dec. 15 Black Ink Crew New York – Seasons 1 and 2

Pup Academy – Season 2

Song Exploder – Volume 2

Teen Mom 2 – Seasons 1 and 2

The Challenge – Seasons 10 and 13

The Professor and the Madman Dec. 16 Anitta: Made In Honório – Season 1 Dec. 18 Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Dec. 23 The Midnight Sky Dec. 25 Bridgerton – Season 1 Dec. 31 Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – Season 4







These are the movies and shows leaving Netflix in December.

Dec. 1

Anaconda

Bad News Bears

Cheapest Weddings – Season 1

Diana: In Her Own Words

Gridiron Gang

Hostage

National Security

Lakeview Terrace

Merlí – Season 1

Moneyball

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Priest

Stand and Deliver

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Bachelor – Season 13

The Jaime Maussan Show – Season 1

The Poetist – Season 1

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

West Side Story

Y Tu Mamá También

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

Dec. 2

Borderline – Season 1

Pacific Heat – Season 1

Dec. 9

Four Seasons in Havana

Sin senos sí hay paraíso

Dec. 11

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Dec. 15

Bad Education – Seasons 1 to 3

Chasing Monsters – Season 1

Emogenius – Season 1

Hart of Dixie – Seasons 1 to 4

Idiotest – Season 1

Minute to Win It – Season 1

Reggie Yates’ Extreme – Season 1

Shtisel – Seasons 1 and 2

Sym-Bionic Titan – Season 1

Winsanity – Season 1

Dec. 16