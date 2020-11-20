New on Netflix in December: David Fincher's biopic on the life of 'Citizen Kane' screenwriter

November 20, 2020
Amid the age of straight-to-streaming movie releases, acclaimed director David Fincher is bringing his latest film "MANK" directly to Netflix.
"MANK" is about the lesser-known screenwriter, Herman J. Mankiewicz, who worked with Orson Welles on the endlessly celebrated 1941 film classic "Citizen Kane."
The 2020 biopic starring Gary Oldman as Mankiewincz – or Mank, for short – arrives on the streaming platform Dec. 4, and focuses on Mankiewicz' writing of what is still considered by some to be the greatest movie ever made.
The black-and-white film's screenplay was also notably written by Fincher's late father, Jack Fincher, who was a journalist.
"MANK" also stars Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins – who simultaneously stars in her own Netflix original series right now "Emily in Paris."
Watch the trailer for "MANK" below.
Along with "MANK," the December's arrival of course brings holiday-themed content, including a seasonal thriller starring Jennifer Garner "Peppermint."
Among the other Netflix debuts this month are Ryan Murphy's "The Prom" on Dec. 10 and a new season of "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" on Dec. 31.
Those titles and more are included in our monthly round-up of what's coming to and leaving the Netflix in December. Check out all the titles in the list below.
Angela’s Christmas Wish
Are You the One? – Seasons 1 and 2
Effie Gray
Gormiti – Season 1
Peppermint
Super Wings – Season 3
The Guest – Season 1
The Holiday Movies That Made Us – Season 1
The Repair Shop – Season 3
U-Turn
Alien Worlds – Season 1
Fierce
Hazel Brugger: Tropical
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
Just Another Christmas
Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas
Christmas Crossfire (Wir Konnen Nicht Anders)
Kings of Jo’Burg – Season 1
Leyla Everlasting
MANK
Pokémon Journeys: The Series – Part 3
Selena: The Series – Season 1
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays – Season 3
Detention: The Series – Season 1
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
100 Days My Prince – Season 1
Ava
André & His Olive Tree
Mr. Iglesias – Part 3
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers
Triple 9
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
Kalel, 15
Regiment Diaries – Season 2
Rose Island
The Big Show Show: Christmas
Alice in Borderland – Season 1
A Trash Truck Christmas
The Mess You Leave Behind – Season 1
The Prom
Giving Voice
A California Christmas
Tiny Pretty Things – Season 1
Black Ink Crew New York – Seasons 1 and 2
Pup Academy – Season 2
Song Exploder – Volume 2
Teen Mom 2 – Seasons 1 and 2
The Challenge – Seasons 10 and 13
The Professor and the Madman
Anitta: Made In Honório – Season 1
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
The Midnight Sky
Bridgerton – Season 1
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – Season 4
Anaconda
Bad News Bears
Cheapest Weddings – Season 1
Diana: In Her Own Words
Gridiron Gang
Hostage
National Security
Lakeview Terrace
Merlí – Season 1
Moneyball
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Priest
Stand and Deliver
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Bachelor – Season 13
The Jaime Maussan Show – Season 1
The Poetist – Season 1
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
West Side Story
Y Tu Mamá También
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
Borderline – Season 1
Pacific Heat – Season 1
Four Seasons in Havana
Sin senos sí hay paraíso
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Bad Education – Seasons 1 to 3
Chasing Monsters – Season 1
Emogenius – Season 1
Hart of Dixie – Seasons 1 to 4
Idiotest – Season 1
Minute to Win It – Season 1
Reggie Yates’ Extreme – Season 1
Shtisel – Seasons 1 and 2
Sym-Bionic Titan – Season 1
Winsanity – Season 1
Sensitive Skin – Season 1
