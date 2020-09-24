More Culture:

September 24, 2020

'The Trial of the Chicago 7' tops list of October's new Netflix options

'Parks and Recreation' leaving streaming service for Peacock

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Streaming Movies
the chicago 7 netflix Screenshot/YouTube

"The Trial of the Chicago 7," a 2020 film directed by Aaron Sorkin, is among the new titles coming to the Netflix streaming platform in October. It stars Sacha Baron Cohen, pictured above.

October will bring a fresh batch of options on Netflix, including some new movies essentially headed straight for the streaming service.

The COVID-19 pandemic's continued impact on the entertainment world has prompted some films to mostly forgo the theaters.

"The Trial of the Chicago 7," Aaron Sorkin's second directorial effort, is among of them. 

The legal drama chronicles the trial of anti-Vietnam war activists who were charged with conspiracy and inciting a riot after protesting at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The film will arrive on Netflix on Oct. 16. It stars Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as political agitators. The movie had a virtual premiere earlier this week and is currently showing at a limited number of theaters.

Watch the trailer below.


"Cape Fear," Martin Scorcese's psychological thriller starring Robert De Niro and Nick nolte, and "Basic Instinct," the 1992 neo-noir mystery, are among the prominent older films being added to Netflix. Both will arrive Oct. 1.

The popular sitcom "Parks and Recreation" is notably leaving Netflix after several years on the platform. All seven seasons of Amy Poehler's series will join Peacock, NBC's new streaming platform.

The films leaving Netflix include the cult fantasy favorite "The NeverEnding Story," "Emelie," "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," "While We're Young" and "The Silence of the Lambs."

Here's everything coming to Netflix in October:

Oct. 1

A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black '47
Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica
Cape Fear
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I'm Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
Pasal Kau / All Because of You
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
The Worst Witch: Season 4
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide: Season 1

Oct. 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween
Ahí te encargo / You've Got This
The Binding
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Emily in Paris
Òlòtūré
Serious Men
Song Exploder
Vampires vs. the Bronx

Oct. 4

Colombiana
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Oct. 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
StarBeam: Halloween Hero
Walk Away from Love

Oct. 7

Hubie Halloween
Schitt's Creek: Season 6
To the Lake

Oct. 9

Deaf U
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Ginny Weds Sunny
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

Oct. 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3

Oct. 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef

Oct. 14

Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky
Moneyball

Oct. 15

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona
Social Distance

Oct. 16

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die
Dream Home Makeover
Grand Army
In a Valley of Violence
La Révolution
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Unfriended

Oct. 18

ParaNorman

Oct. 19

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2

Oct. 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection

Oct. 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3
Rebecca

Oct. 22

Bending the Arc
Cadaver
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes

Oct. 23

Barbarians
Move
Over the Moon
Perdida
The Queen's Gambit

Oct. 27

Blood of Zeus
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4
Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score

Oct. 28

Holidate
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb

Oct. 30

Bronx
The Day of the Lord
His House
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4
Suburra: Season 3

Oct. 31

The 12th Man


Here's everything leaving Netflix in October:

Oct. 1

Emelie
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Sleeping with Other People

Oct. 2

Cult of Chucky
Truth or Dare

Oct. 6

The Water Diviner

Oct. 7

The Last Airbender

Oct. 17

The Green Hornet

Oct. 19

Paper Year

Oct. 22

While We're Young

Oct. 26

Battle: Los Angeles

Oct. 30

Kristy

Oct. 31

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun with Dick & Jane
The Girl with All the Gifts
Grandmaster
Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
The Silence of the Lambs
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura
Collapse

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Streaming Movies Philadelphia TV Television Netflix Shows

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Spotted lanternfly

Spotted lanternfly expert talks predators, 'dumb ones' and how to win this war
Spotted Lanternfly Predators

Sponsored

John McMullen: Eagles GM Howie Roseman is serving two masters
Howie-Roseman_010820_usat

Prevention

KN95 masks shouldn't be used when treating COVID-19 patients, safety group warns
KN95 masks

Phillies

Forget everything else, J.T. Realmuto debacle should be enough to get Matt Klentak fired
Realmuto_092220_usat

Casinos

Three Philly restaurants adding locations at Live! Casino and Hotel
Live Casino Restaurants

Fitness

Unite Fitness hosting workouts at 23rd Street Armory
Unite Fitness at 23rd Street Armory

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved