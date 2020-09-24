'The Trial of the Chicago 7' tops list of October's new Netflix options

September 24, 2020
October will bring a fresh batch of options on Netflix, including some new movies essentially headed straight for the streaming service.
The COVID-19 pandemic's continued impact on the entertainment world has prompted some films to mostly forgo the theaters.
"The Trial of the Chicago 7," Aaron Sorkin's second directorial effort, is among of them.
The legal drama chronicles the trial of anti-Vietnam war activists who were charged with conspiracy and inciting a riot after protesting at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
The film will arrive on Netflix on Oct. 16. It stars Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as political agitators. The movie had a virtual premiere earlier this week and is currently showing at a limited number of theaters.
Watch the trailer below.
"Cape Fear," Martin Scorcese's psychological thriller starring Robert De Niro and Nick nolte, and "Basic Instinct," the 1992 neo-noir mystery, are among the prominent older films being added to Netflix. Both will arrive Oct. 1.
The popular sitcom "Parks and Recreation" is notably leaving Netflix after several years on the platform. All seven seasons of Amy Poehler's series will join Peacock, NBC's new streaming platform.
The films leaving Netflix include the cult fantasy favorite "The NeverEnding Story," "Emelie," "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," "While We're Young" and "The Silence of the Lambs."
Here's everything coming to Netflix in October:
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black '47
Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica
Cape Fear
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I'm Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
Pasal Kau / All Because of You
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
The Worst Witch: Season 4
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide: Season 1
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween
Ahí te encargo / You've Got This
The Binding
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Emily in Paris
Òlòtūré
Serious Men
Song Exploder
Vampires vs. the Bronx
Colombiana
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
StarBeam: Halloween Hero
Walk Away from Love
Hubie Halloween
Schitt's Creek: Season 6
To the Lake
Deaf U
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Ginny Weds Sunny
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky
Moneyball
A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona
Social Distance
Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die
Dream Home Makeover
Grand Army
In a Valley of Violence
La Révolution
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Unfriended
ParaNorman
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3
Rebecca
Bending the Arc
Cadaver
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
Barbarians
Move
Over the Moon
Perdida
The Queen's Gambit
Blood of Zeus
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4
Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score
Holidate
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb
Bronx
The Day of the Lord
His House
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4
Suburra: Season 3
The 12th Man
Here's everything leaving Netflix in October:
Emelie
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Sleeping with Other People
Cult of Chucky
Truth or Dare
The Water Diviner
The Last Airbender
The Green Hornet
Paper Year
While We're Young
Battle: Los Angeles
Kristy
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun with Dick & Jane
The Girl with All the Gifts
Grandmaster
Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
The Silence of the Lambs
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura
