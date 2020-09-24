'The Trial of the Chicago 7' tops list of October's new Netflix options

October will bring a fresh batch of options on Netflix, including some new movies essentially headed straight for the streaming service.



The COVID-19 pandemic's continued impact on the entertainment world has prompted some films to mostly forgo the theaters.

"The Trial of the Chicago 7," Aaron Sorkin's second directorial effort, is among of them.

The legal drama chronicles the trial of anti-Vietnam war activists who were charged with conspiracy and inciting a riot after protesting at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The film will arrive on Netflix on Oct. 16. It stars Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as political agitators. The movie had a virtual premiere earlier this week and is currently showing at a limited number of theaters.



Watch the trailer below.

"Cape Fear," Martin Scorcese's psychological thriller starring Robert De Niro and Nick nolte, and "Basic Instinct," the 1992 neo-noir mystery, are among the prominent older films being added to Netflix. Both will arrive Oct. 1.



The popular sitcom "Parks and Recreation" is notably leaving Netflix after several years on the platform. All seven seasons of Amy Poehler's series will join Peacock, NBC's new streaming platform.

The films leaving Netflix include the cult fantasy favorite "The NeverEnding Story," "Emelie," "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," "While We're Young" and "The Silence of the Lambs."

Here's everything coming to Netflix in October:

Oct. 1

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black '47

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica

Cape Fear

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I'm Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

Pasal Kau / All Because of You

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

The Worst Witch: Season 4

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

Oct. 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween

Ahí te encargo / You've Got This

The Binding

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Emily in Paris

Òlòtūré

Serious Men

Song Exploder

Vampires vs. the Bronx

Oct. 4

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Oct. 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero

Walk Away from Love

Oct. 7

Hubie Halloween

Schitt's Creek: Season 6

To the Lake

Oct. 9

Deaf U

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Ginny Weds Sunny

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

Oct. 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3

Oct. 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef

Oct. 14

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky

Moneyball

Oct. 15

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona

Social Distance

Oct. 16

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die

Dream Home Makeover

Grand Army

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Unfriended

Oct. 18

ParaNorman

Oct. 19

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2

Oct. 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection

Oct. 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3

Rebecca

Oct. 22

Bending the Arc

Cadaver

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Oct. 23

Barbarians

Move

Over the Moon

Perdida

The Queen's Gambit

Oct. 27

Blood of Zeus

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4

Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score

Oct. 28

Holidate

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb

Oct. 30

Bronx

The Day of the Lord

His House

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4

Suburra: Season 3

Oct. 31

The 12th Man





Here's everything leaving Netflix in October:

Oct. 1

Emelie

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

Oct. 2

Cult of Chucky

Truth or Dare

Oct. 6

The Water Diviner

Oct. 7

The Last Airbender

Oct. 17

The Green Hornet

Oct. 19

Paper Year

Oct. 22

While We're Young

Oct. 26

Battle: Los Angeles

Oct. 30

Kristy

Oct. 31

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun with Dick & Jane

The Girl with All the Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence of the Lambs

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura

