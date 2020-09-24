Three Philly restaurants adding locations at Live! Casino and Hotel

Plans are taking shape for the grand opening of South Philadelphia's Live! Casino and Hotel in early 2021.

Three local favorite restaurants have officially leased space at the upcoming 10th Street Market, a dining area that will be part of the $600 million casino project at 10th Street and Packer Avenue, near the Sports Complex.

Sang Kee, Lorenzo and Sons Pizza and Termini Brothers will all be part of the market, which is expected to have additional vendors on board in the months ahead.

Developer Cordish Gaming Group, which has been at work on the project since 2014, said the 10th Street Market will include a 24/7 bar. The casino touted the new restaurants as a nod to local businesses in Philadelphia.

Termini Brothers will serve baked goods including canolis, cookies and cakes. Sang Kee will have a noodle bar offering traditional dishes, dim sum and other Chinese options. Lorenzo and Sons will offer gourmet pizzas.

"The opportunity to partner with these Philadelphia institutions at a dynamic location like the Stadium Entertainment District was an opportunity we could not pass up," said Joe Billhimer, executive vice president of Cordish Gaming Group. "We are proud that our family-owned business can partner with these three iconic family-owned businesses that have served Philadelphians for generations."

When Live! Casino and Hotel opens next year, it will feature 2,200 slots and electronic table games, over 150 live action table games, more than 200 luxury hotel rooms and Philadelphia’s only FanDuel Sportsbook, among other gambling amenities, meeting space and entertainment.

