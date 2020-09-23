More Culture:

September 23, 2020

Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn covers Grateful Dead ahead of Philly Music Festival

LitHub video series aims to raise awareness for Philly nonprofit Mighty Writers

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Bands
matt quinn mt. joy Literary Hub/YouTube

Matt Quinn, of the folk band Mt. Joy, appears on LitHub's virtual video series. He covered the Grateful Dead's 'Dire Wolf' and performed 'Jenny Jenkins,' a song from Mt. Joy's debut album.

Songwriter Matt Quinn delved into the way his writing and reading tastes impacted the musical style of his band, Mt. Joy, on the latest episode of Literary Hub's Mighty SONG Writers Video Series. 

He then covered "Dire Wolf," by the Grateful Dead, noting the influence his father had on his musical tastes. 

"Dire Wolf is written by one of my heroes, Jerry Garcia, who played in a band called the Grateful Dead, who you might've heard of," Quinn said. "I grew up listening to this song because my dad was a big fan of the band." 

He added that the song's stylized storytelling also inspired his songwriting. 

"I always really appreciated the storytelling in this song," Quinn said. "That's sort of what got me into writing music in general, falling in love with some of the stories in these songs."

Quinn also performed "Jenny Jenkins," a song from Mt. Joy's 2018 self-titled debut album. The band, known for its hit song, "Silver Lining," released its second album, "Rearrange Us," in June. 

Mt. Joy was formed after Quinn and his friend Sam Cooper reconnected in Los Angeles. The two initially had written music together while attending high school in Chester County. 

LitHub's video series was created to bring attention to Mighty Writersa nonprofit that provides free literacy-focused services to thousands of students in Philly, Chester County and Camden, New Jersey.  

Other artists featured in the Mighty SONG Writers Video Series include Jewel, Amanda Shires, Jason Isbel and Marcus Roberts. Watch Quinn's appearance, released Wednesday, below:

Mt. Joy is performing at the Philly Music Festival on Thursday. Philly band Japanese Breakfast is headlining the two-day festival alongside The Districts and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. 

Earlier this summer, Mt. Joy performed virtually on XPN's World Cafe Live and at the Live In/Drive In concert series held outside Citizens Bank Park. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Bands Philadelphia Nonprofits Grateful Dead Musicians Writing Literature Music Festival Camden Chester County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Carson Wentz is Jameis Winston, Howie Roseman deserves blame for Eagles' struggles
Wentz-Winston_092220

Travel

Philadelphia International Airport can resume international flights starting on Monday
Philadelphia International Airport

Children's Health

Here's what doctors know about MIS-C, from symptoms to treatments
COVID-19 and MIS-C

Phillies

Forget everything else, J.T. Realmuto debacle should be enough to get Matt Klentak fired
Realmuto_092220_usat

Music

Tierra Whack and Jill Scott featured on new Alicia Keys album
tierra whack jill scott

Fitness

Unite Fitness hosting workouts at 23rd Street Armory
Unite Fitness at 23rd Street Armory

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved