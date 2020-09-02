More Events:

September 02, 2020

Philly Music Fest 2020 will be live streamed from the Ardmore Music Hall

There will be no audience, but bands will play live from the stage

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Concerts
Philly Music Fest 2020 Street View/Google

Ardmore Music Hall will host the two-night Philly Music Fest 2020 on Sept. 24 and 25.

Philly Music Fest 2020 will be held virtually this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While no fans will be in attendance, performances will take place live on stage from the Ardmore Music Hall.

The music fest typically takes place over four nights at three independent Philly music venues. But this year, the event will be solely held at the Main Line concert hall over two nights on Thursday, Sept. 24, and Friday, Sept. 25.

RELATED: Explore the world via the Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival lineup | SoulCycle is bringing the studio outside in Ardmore

The lineup includes a diverse group of artists from the Philly music scene: Japanese Breakfast, Langhorne Slim, Mt. Joy, The Districts, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Arnetta Johnson, Zeek Burse, and Arthur Thomas and the Funkitorium.

In order to allow venue staff to sanitize the stage and replace microphones, stands and cords, the festival will feature pre-recorded sets from emerging artists between the live sets.

The event will be free to stream, but viewers are strongly encouraged to make donations. All proceeds raised will be donated to Philly-based music education programs and will fund grants for local musicians struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philly Music Fest established a micro-grant program earlier this year and issued more than 330 micro-grants to local artists struggling with the economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis. Last year, the festival donated $40,000 to several local music education programs.

WXPN-FM (88.5) will broadcast the festival live, and video of the performances will be available at NPR Music Live Sessions, as well as the Philly Music Fest and Ardmore Music Hall websites.

View this post on Instagram

Philly Music Fest will be a LIVEstream in 2020 - September 24 and 25. But, PMF20 will be a bit different than the other LIVEstreams you’ve seen – it will actually be LIVE. Headliners and direct support will perform live on stage, brought to you in four camera HD audio and video. While there’s certainly some charm in musicians playing solo acoustic in their living rooms, kitchens and bedrooms, we think the live on stage format will enhance your experience. Now, we think the LIVEstream will be super fun, but PMF is not in the entertainment business – we’re in the business of raising money for kids and musicians. We normally have ticket and merchandise revenue, but we're bringing the LIVEstream to you for FREE. We encourage you/need you to donate to PMF in advance of PMF20 and/or during the LIVEstream (go to our website, link in Bio). PLEASE repost and share and tell your crew, we need eyes on this and we need to raise some cash...while you're enjoying the lineup. Gather safely with a small group and watch the LIVEstream. @wxpnfm and @nprmusic will both broadcast PMF20 live and check our site for all locations to Watch and Listen. Special thanks to @ardmoremusichall for enabling this to go down. @jbrekkie @langhorneslim @mtjoyband @thedistrictsband @cyhsyband @zeekburse @thattrumpetchic @arthurthomasmusic

A post shared by Philly Music Fest (@phillymusicfest) on

“One of the most beautiful things about Philly Music Fest is the community coming together to celebrate our local music scene, while simultaneously raising money for the next generation of musicians in our city — we think of it as a cycle,” said Philly Music Fest founder and producer Greg Seltzer.

