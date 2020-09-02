Philly Music Fest 2020 will be live streamed from the Ardmore Music Hall

Philly Music Fest 2020 will be held virtually this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While no fans will be in attendance, performances will take place live on stage from the Ardmore Music Hall.

The music fest typically takes place over four nights at three independent Philly music venues. But this year, the event will be solely held at the Main Line concert hall over two nights on Thursday, Sept. 24, and Friday, Sept. 25.



The lineup includes a diverse group of artists from the Philly music scene: Japanese Breakfast, Langhorne Slim, Mt. Joy, The Districts, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Arnetta Johnson, Zeek Burse, and Arthur Thomas and the Funkitorium.

In order to allow venue staff to sanitize the stage and replace microphones, stands and cords, the festival will feature pre-recorded sets from emerging artists between the live sets.



The event will be free to stream, but viewers are strongly encouraged to make donations. All proceeds raised will be donated to Philly-based music education programs and will fund grants for local musicians struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philly Music Fest established a micro-grant program earlier this year and issued more than 330 micro-grants to local artists struggling with the economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis. Last year, the festival donated $40,000 to several local music education programs.

WXPN-FM (88.5) will broadcast the festival live, and video of the performances will be available at NPR Music Live Sessions, as well as the Philly Music Fest and Ardmore Music Hall websites.

“One of the most beautiful things about Philly Music Fest is the community coming together to celebrate our local music scene, while simultaneously raising money for the next generation of musicians in our city — we think of it as a cycle,” said Philly Music Fest founder and producer Greg Seltzer.