'Pig couch' featured on viral, fake Craigslist ad turns out to be work of real Philly artist

November 19, 2020
With online shopping more popular than ever, the internet fixated on a curious New York City Craigslist listing recently concerning a rare, pig-shaped couch.
The listing proved even more confusing once one read the item's description, which claimed the Manhattan-based seller bought it for $11,000 but was now selling it for the low price of $250 because the lister's "new boyfriend hates it," according to the post.
Unfortunately for many excited Twitter users, the pig couch is sadly not for sale, and a part of a reoccurring Craigslist scam where pranksters post photos of the unique furniture item – which is very real, by the way.
huge opportunity for one lucky new yorker https://t.co/kjGQEfsWsE pic.twitter.com/L2ocENt6n2— karen han (@karenyhan) November 17, 2020
The now 31-year-old artist said she wasn't surprised when the listing re-surfaced online, because the Craigslist scam had been happening for years.
"The couch is owned by the Internet now. I just think it’s funny. I do hope it’s still alive, and that it’s bringing someone joy somewhere outside of a joy of trolling on the internet," Burroughs told the Inquirer.
Burroughs also said that the $11,000 asking price in the fake Craigslist ad was also way off. She attempted to sell it for $950 but ending up finding a buyer for around $500.
The pig couch sold years ago, shortly after the then 22-year-old artist completed the piece of furniture as a the project for her senior thesis. As far as Burroughs knows, the owner is not looking to sell it right now.
Martin Roesch, the real owner, is well-known in his own right for being somewhat of a Silicon Valley celebrity. Roesch founded the cybersecurity company Sourcefire, which was later acquired by Cisco Systems, a large, multinational, technology conglomerate.
Roesch bought the pig couch to use for his Sourcefire offices in Maryland, where it reportedly still resides. The pig seating was on-theme with the company's original internet security software program named "Snort."
The exec even joined in on the fun this week, when he realized the cute couch was getting new attention.
Oh hey, I hear the internet is interested in my couch? pic.twitter.com/cmZlvpEJss— Martin Roesch (@mroesch) November 18, 2020
