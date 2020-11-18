Internet celebrates Dolly Parton, whose $1 million COVID-19 vaccine research donation partially funded Moderna

November 18, 2020
Earlier this year, country music legend Dolly Parton donated $1 million towards coronavirus vaccine research, which ended up backing one company whose vaccine has proven 95% effective.
The internet cheered the "Jolene" singer-songwriter on Tuesday, when the news of Parton's large donation began trending on Twitter, after "the Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund" was found listed among the agencies and universities funding the Moderna vaccine.
The company's vaccine, along with that of Pfizer's, may be among the first to receive federal approval by the end of this year.
Upon learning of Parton's donation, Twitter users said they should replace the "Jolene" in Parton's hit, with the word "vaccine," among other words of encouragement for the 74-year-old Nashville icon.
In an interview with The Today Show, Parton said, "I was just happy that anything I do can help somebody else."
"When I donated the money to the COVID fund I just wanted it to do good and evidently, it is! Let’s just hope we can find a cure real soon," Parton said.
Parton donated the money to the Vanderbilt Institute for Infection, Immunology, and Inflammation in Nashville, where she had been treated for injuries following a 2013 car crash.
During treatment, she bonded with a doctor there who later inspired Parton to contribute her large donation to vaccine research conducted by Vanderbilt.
The donation, which Parton posted about on April 1, 2020, partially funded Moderna itself. Since the contribution came so early on, it may have even been critical to funding vaccine research during the early stages of development.
Moderna, a U.S. drugmaker, said it plans to have enough safety data to apply for emergency use authorization with the FDA in the next few weeks. If approved, the company plans to make 20 million doses ready to disseminate by the end of 2020 to Americans.
Below is a round-up of what "9 to 5" fans and other Twitter users said of the Parton-vaccine news, including suggestions to nominate the singer for president, or simply name the vaccine after her.
Can we name it the Dolly Parton vaccine— Meena Harris (@meenaharris) November 18, 2020
working on a new form of government called “everyone pays taxes to dolly parton and she just kind of takes it from there”— Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) November 18, 2020
So you’re telling me that Dolly Parton wrote “I Will Always Love You” and “Jolene” in the same day and ALSO funded the vaccine for Covid? Really makes me question what the fuck the rest of us are doing with our lives.— Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) November 18, 2020
After it's revealed Dolly Parton helped fund the new Moderna vaccine, scientists confirm it has a 9 to 5 % success rate.— Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) November 18, 2020
Want to know the difference between being highly educated and being highly intelligent? Compare Rees Mogg with Marcus Rashford and Dolly Parton.— Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) November 18, 2020
What’s the first thing you’re gonna do when you get your Dolly Parton vaccine?— Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) November 18, 2020
I only want the dolly parton vaccine— Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) November 18, 2020
I have an idea. Let’s just make Dolly Parton the President.— Katie Prejean McGrady (@KatiePrejean) November 18, 2020
Dolly Parton really out here giving kids books and getting us a vaccine and all she wants in return is for Jolene to not take her man. That’s beautiful.— it’s sparksmastime again, charlie brown🖤🥂⚾️🏀 (@kyliesparks) November 17, 2020
Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.