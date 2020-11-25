Here's what's coming to Hulu this December

We're in for a bit of nostalgia and comfort this December with Hulu's latest line up of titles set to be released next month.

The Hulu Original, 13 episode series "The Hardy Boys" is set to come to Hulu on Dec. 4. This modern take on the classic Edward Stratemeyer books will star Rohan Campbell as Frank Hardy and Alexander Elliot as Joe Hardy.

After a family tragedy forces the Hardy family move from the city to their hometown of Bridgeport, the Hardy Boys get wind of their detective father's latest investigation and decide to take their own crack at it.

The show is executive produced by Athena Georgaklis, Joan Lambur, Peter Mohan, Doug Murphy, Jason Stone and Pam Westman.

Watch "The Hardy Boys" trailer below:

Other titles to watch out for are "50 First Dates," the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, and "Cliffhanger," starring Sylvester Stallone. James Bond classics "Goldeneye," "The Spy Who Loved Me," and "Goldfinger" are joining the site this December as well.

These are the movies and shows coming to Hulu this December:

Dec. 1

CMA Country Christmas: Special (ABC)

Disney Holiday Singalong: Special (ABC)

Lupin the 3rd Part 5: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed & Subbed) (TMS)

30 Days of Night (2007)

50 First Dates (2004)

About Last Night (1986)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Cake (2006)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Con Air (1997)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Dr. No (1962)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Euphoria (2018)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Hemingway's Garden of Eden (2010)

Here On Earth (1999)

Hot Air (2019)

Into the Blue (2005)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Our Family Wedding (2009)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Shrink (2009)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Southside With You (2016)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Sunshine (2007)

The 6th Day (2000)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Client (1994)

The Color of Money (1986)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Hulk (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The January Man (1989)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

The November Man (2014)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Young Victoria (2009)

True Confessions (1981)

Two Weeks (2006)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)



Dec. 4

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Brassic: Complete Season 2 (ITV)

Deutschland 89: Complete Season 1 (Sundance)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 4 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

She Dies Tomorrow (2020)

Dec. 5

Black Ops (2020)

God's Own Country (2017)

It Had to Be You (2015)

Mr. Jones (2020)

Waiting for the Barbarians (2020)





Dec. 6

How to Fake a War (2019)

The Secret Garden (2020)

Dec. 7

Valley Girl (2020)

Dec. 8

Nurses: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn (2020)

Dec. 10

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! (NBC)

Out Stealing Horses (2019)

Dec. 11

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Rent-a-Pal (2020)

Spy Cat (2020)

Dec. 12

Endless (2020)

Dec. 15

Dirt Music (2015)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Dec. 16

Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye (2016)



Dec. 18

The Hero (2017)

Dec. 21

NOS4A2: Complete Season 2 (AMC)

Dec. 22

You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020)

Dec. 23

Someone Marry Barry (2014)

The Little Hours (2017)

Dec. 25

Soldiers of Fortune (2012)

Dec. 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 9 (Hulu Original)

Dec. 27

American Animals (2018)

Dec. 28

Hope Gap (2020)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)



Dec. 31

Bayou Caviar (2018)

Supervized (2019)

Here's what's leaving Hulu in December:

Dec. 8

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again (2016)

Dec. 14

Baby...Secret of the Lost Legend (1985)

Dec. 16

The Good Shepherd (2006)

Dec. 31