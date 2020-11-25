Here's what's coming to Hulu this December

November 25, 2020
We're in for a bit of nostalgia and comfort this December with Hulu's latest line up of titles set to be released next month.
The Hulu Original, 13 episode series "The Hardy Boys" is set to come to Hulu on Dec. 4. This modern take on the classic Edward Stratemeyer books will star Rohan Campbell as Frank Hardy and Alexander Elliot as Joe Hardy.
After a family tragedy forces the Hardy family move from the city to their hometown of Bridgeport, the Hardy Boys get wind of their detective father's latest investigation and decide to take their own crack at it.
The show is executive produced by Athena Georgaklis, Joan Lambur, Peter Mohan, Doug Murphy, Jason Stone and Pam Westman.
Watch "The Hardy Boys" trailer below:
Other titles to watch out for are "50 First Dates," the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, and "Cliffhanger," starring Sylvester Stallone. James Bond classics "Goldeneye," "The Spy Who Loved Me," and "Goldfinger" are joining the site this December as well.
CMA Country Christmas: Special (ABC)
Disney Holiday Singalong: Special (ABC)
Lupin the 3rd Part 5: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed & Subbed) (TMS)
30 Days of Night (2007)
50 First Dates (2004)
About Last Night (1986)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Any Given Sunday (1999)
Black Dynamite (2009)
Body of Evidence (1993)
Cake (2006)
Charlotte's Web (1973)
Cliffhanger (1993)
Con Air (1997)
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)
Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)
Dr. No (1962)
Dragonball: Evolution (2009)
Euphoria (2018)
Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)
Goldeneye (1995)
Goldfinger (1964)
Hemingway's Garden of Eden (2010)
Here On Earth (1999)
Hot Air (2019)
Into the Blue (2005)
Love Potion No. 9 (1992)
Our Family Wedding (2009)
Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)
Shrink (2009)
Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)
Southside With You (2016)
Strategic Air Command (1955)
Sunshine (2007)
The 6th Day (2000)
The Chumscrubber (2005)
The Client (1994)
The Color of Money (1986)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
The Fifth Element (1997)
The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)
The Hulk (2003)
The Hurt Locker (2008)
The January Man (1989)
The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor (2008)
The November Man (2014)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
The Young Victoria (2009)
True Confessions (1981)
Two Weeks (2006)
Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)
Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Brassic: Complete Season 2 (ITV)
Deutschland 89: Complete Season 1 (Sundance)
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 4 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
She Dies Tomorrow (2020)
Black Ops (2020)
God's Own Country (2017)
It Had to Be You (2015)
Mr. Jones (2020)
Waiting for the Barbarians (2020)
How to Fake a War (2019)
The Secret Garden (2020)
Valley Girl (2020)
Nurses: Series Premiere (NBC)
The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn (2020)
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! (NBC)
Out Stealing Horses (2019)
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Rent-a-Pal (2020)
Spy Cat (2020)
Endless (2020)
Dirt Music (2015)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye (2016)
The Hero (2017)
NOS4A2: Complete Season 2 (AMC)
You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020)
Someone Marry Barry (2014)
The Little Hours (2017)
Soldiers of Fortune (2012)
Letterkenny: Complete Season 9 (Hulu Original)
American Animals (2018)
Hope Gap (2020)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)
Bayou Caviar (2018)
Supervized (2019)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again (2016)
Baby...Secret of the Lost Legend (1985)
The Good Shepherd (2006)
30 Days of Night (2007)
A Beautiful Mind (2001)
A Nanny for Christmas (2010)
A View to a Kill (1985)
About Last Night (1986)
Aeon Flux (2005)
Alien Nation (1988)
Anti-Trust (2001)
Antwone Fisher (2002)
Any Given Sunday (1999)
Back to School (1986)
Barbershop (2002)
Black Dynamite (2009)
Blood Ties (2014)
Broadcast News (1987)
Cliffhanger (1993)
Crimson Tide (1995)
Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)
Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)
Dr. No (1962)
Drugstore Cowboy (1989)
Flashback (1990)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
From Russia With Love (1964)
Goldeneye (1995)
Goldfinger (1964)
Good Hair (2009)
Grizzly Man (2005)
House of 1000 Corpses (2003)
I Spy (2002)
Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)
Interview With the Vampire (1994)
Into the Blue (2005)
Joe (2014)
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)
Kicking & Screaming (2005)
Kiss the Girls (1997)
Knocked Up (2007)
Licence to Kill (1989)
Little Giants (1994)
Live and Let Die (1973)
Lord of War (2005)
Lost in Space (1998)
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)
March of the Penguins (2005)
Moonraker (1979)
Mr. Majestyk (1974)
Mud (2013)
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
Nurse 3D (2014)
Octopussy (1983)
On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)
Pacific Heights (1990)
Platoon (1986)
Raging Bull (1980)
Ronin (1998)
Senorita Justice (2004)
Sleeping With the Enemy (1991)
Slow Burn (2007)
Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
Thanks for Sharing (2013)
The 6th Day (2000)
The Bourne Identity (2002)
The Bourne Supremacy (2004)
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
The Client (1994)
The Color of Money (1986)
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)
The End of Violence (1997)
The Express (2008)
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992)
The Hulk (2003)
The Kingdom of Heaven (2005)
The Living Daylights (1987)
The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)
The Lord of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)
The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
The Man With the Golden Gun (1974)
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)
The Net (1995)
The Saint (1997)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
The Weather Man (2005)
The World Is Not Enough (1999)
The Young Victoria (2009)
This Christmas (2007)
Thunderball (1965)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)
Wanted (2008)
Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
Wild Hogs (2007)
Wild Things (1998)
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Working Girl (1988)
You Only Live Twice (1967)