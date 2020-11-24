DIY kits from Art in the Age include everything you need to make cocktails at home

Old City's Art in the Age, a tasting room and bar supplies shop, is now selling all-inclusive cocktail kits.

The packages make great gifts that look thoughtful and well put together, without requiring any extra effort from the gift-giver. Once you pick out which DIY kit you want online and make a purchase, your work is pretty much done. You'll just need to wrap it up and give it away.

There are three cocktail gift packages to choose from as well as a gift set with branded Art in the Age goods. They are each priced at $120. Details on what's included in each package are listed below.

• Martini Gift Package – Bottle of Tamworth Garden White Mountain Gin, Jack Rudy Vermouth Brined Olives, 1888 Dirtiest Martini Mix, 20 oz. mixing glass, strainer • Old Fashioned Gift Package – Bottle of New Liberty Bloody Butcher Bourbon Whiskey, Dashfire Old Fashioned Aromatic Bitters, swiss peeler, two Art in the Age gold foil rocks glasses, Jack Rudy Demerara, bar spoon • Beginner Bartender Package – Bottle of Kinsey American Whiskey, Koriko weighted shaker, stepped jigger, strainer, 20 oz. mixing glass, Art in the Age gold foil rocks glass, bar spoon • Art in the Age Gift Package – Bottle of Art in the Age Black Trumpet Blueberry Cordial, Art in the Age gold foil rocks glass, Art in the Age brass flask, Art in the Age black block print logo tote, Art in the Age enamel mug (white or blue)

The gift packages are available for purchase online. Pickup is available from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday.

Art in the Age also offers local delivery within 3.5 miles of the shop for a $10 flat fee. Orders are delivered on Thursdays between 2 and 6 p.m. The shop is located at 116 N. Third St.

For more ideas on what to give your friends and family this holiday season, check out this roundup of products from five other local businesses.