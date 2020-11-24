More Culture:

November 24, 2020

DIY kits from Art in the Age include everything you need to make cocktails at home

The packages from the Old City shop make great gifts

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cocktails
Art in the Age DIY cocktail kits Courtesy of/Quaker City Mercantile

Old City's Art in the Age is making your holiday shopping easy with all-inclusive cocktail kits and curbside pickup.

Old City's Art in the Age, a tasting room and bar supplies shop, is now selling all-inclusive cocktail kits.

The packages make great gifts that look thoughtful and well put together, without requiring any extra effort from the gift-giver. Once you pick out which DIY kit you want online and make a purchase, your work is pretty much done. You'll just need to wrap it up and give it away.

RELATED: Old City getting in holiday spirit with decorated window displays, shopping deals | Pennsylvania's Revivalist Spirits gin chosen as best in America by USA Today readers

There are three cocktail gift packages to choose from as well as a gift set with branded Art in the Age goods. They are each priced at $120. Details on what's included in each package are listed below.

• Martini Gift Package – Bottle of Tamworth Garden White Mountain Gin, Jack Rudy Vermouth Brined Olives, 1888 Dirtiest Martini Mix, 20 oz. mixing glass, strainer

• Old Fashioned Gift Package – Bottle of New Liberty Bloody Butcher Bourbon Whiskey, Dashfire Old Fashioned Aromatic Bitters, swiss peeler, two Art in the Age gold foil rocks glasses, Jack Rudy Demerara, bar spoon

• Beginner Bartender Package – Bottle of Kinsey American Whiskey, Koriko weighted shaker, stepped jigger, strainer, 20 oz. mixing glass, Art in the Age gold foil rocks glass, bar spoon

• Art in the Age Gift Package – Bottle of Art in the Age Black Trumpet Blueberry Cordial, Art in the Age gold foil rocks glass, Art in the Age brass flask, Art in the Age black block print logo tote, Art in the Age enamel mug (white or blue)

The gift packages are available for purchase online. Pickup is available from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday. 

Art in the Age also offers local delivery within 3.5 miles of the shop for a $10 flat fee. Orders are delivered on Thursdays between 2 and 6 p.m. The shop is located at 116 N. Third St.

For more ideas on what to give your friends and family this holiday season, check out this roundup of products from five other local businesses.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cocktails Philadelphia Gifts Holiday

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Daryl Morey suggests Sixers roster is mostly set, bigger moves on hold until playoff push
daryl-morey_101520_usat

Development

Penn plans stunning West Philly lab for energy science and technology
Penn Energy One

Illness

Take it from an expert: Dr. Tony Fauci’s hierarchy of safety during COVID-19
Dr. Fauci COVID-19 Vaccine

Eagles

Making sense of Doug Pederson's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad press conference
Doug-Pederson_112320_usat

Holiday

Give a gift from a Philadelphia small business this holiday season
Gifts to buy from local businesses

Holiday

Old City getting in holiday spirit with decorated window displays, shopping deals
Old City Holiday Window Contest

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved