Kevin Hart's new Netflix stand-up special to premiere next week

Kevin Hart returns to Netflix next Tuesday, Nov. 17, with the streaming giant's premiere of his new stand-up special "Zero F**** Given."

The special marks the North Philly native's first new material since his "Irresponsible" special last year.

In an Instagram post, Hart described the special as the rawest set he's ever performed.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for the special, but it doesn't offer much in the way of a preview.

A lot has happened in Hart's life since his last special. He survived a gruesome car crash in Malibu in Sept. 2019, rehabbed back to health and recently had his second child, daughter Kaori May, with wife Eniko Hart. He also has two children from a previous marriage.

Considering the special was filmed in September, there's a good chance Hart will be tackling the coronavirus pandemic in some fashion.

Last year, Netflix released the original docuseries, "Kevin Hart: Don't F*** This Up," which chronicles Hart's personal life, and the kid-friendly special, "Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History."

The upcoming special will be Hart's sixth on Netflix.

The prolific comedian is also reportedly signed on for an unnamed limited drama series with Netflix, to be led by showrunner Charles Murray and produced by HartBeat Productions.