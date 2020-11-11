More Culture:

November 11, 2020

Kevin Hart's new Netflix stand-up special to premiere next week

Comedian also expected to star in drama series for streaming service

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Comedians Netflix
Kevin Hart Zero Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Kevin Hart will return to Netfllx on Nov. 17, 2020, with his latest stand-up comedy special, "Zero F**** Given."

Kevin Hart returns to Netflix next Tuesday, Nov. 17, with the streaming giant's premiere of his new stand-up special "Zero F**** Given."

The special marks the North Philly native's first new material since his "Irresponsible" special last year.

In an Instagram post, Hart described the special as the rawest set he's ever performed.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for the special, but it doesn't offer much in the way of a preview.

A lot has happened in Hart's life since his last special. He survived a gruesome car crash in Malibu in Sept. 2019, rehabbed back to health and recently had his second child, daughter Kaori May, with wife Eniko Hart. He also has two children from a previous marriage.

Considering the special was filmed in September, there's a good chance Hart will be tackling the coronavirus pandemic in some fashion. 

Last year, Netflix released the original docuseries, "Kevin Hart: Don't F*** This Up," which chronicles Hart's personal life, and the kid-friendly special, "Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History."

The upcoming special will be Hart's sixth on Netflix.

The prolific comedian is also reportedly signed on for an unnamed limited drama series with Netflix, to be led by showrunner Charles Murray and produced by HartBeat Productions.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Comedians Netflix United States Stand-Up Comedy Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Education

School District of Philadelphia postpones return to in-person learning
school district of philadelphia hybrid learning.jpg

Business

Northeast Philly sex shop owner says business 'mobbed with customers' after Trump campaign presser
Fantasy Island Trump

Eagles

Eagles correctly remain quiet at trade deadline
Howie-Roseman-phone_102120_usat

Wellness

New wellness app, VetTriage, aims to boost veterans' health through resiliency
Veterans Wellness App

Sixers

What will Sixers' new front office structure actually look like?
Morey-Rivers-Elton-Harris_110220_Sixers

Fitness

Fun run takes runners from Four Seasons Total Landscaping to Four Seasons hotel
Fraud Street Run

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved