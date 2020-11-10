Gritty has a female counterpart, Grittney, trolling Trump in London

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty emerged as a global symbol of the 2020 presidential election last week, starring in countless memes as the friendly demon child of progressive left politics.

As Philadelphia's vote count lifted Joe Biden to the presidency, even the French newspaper Le Monde took a stab at trying to explain the significance of Gritty to its bewildered readers.

But one of the most joyous expressions of love for Gritty came from London costume designer Riot Rogers, whose female "Grittney" costume is a thing to behold.