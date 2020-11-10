More Culture:

November 10, 2020

Gritty has a female counterpart, Grittney, trolling Trump in London

Costume designer Riot Rogers gives Flyers mascot a love interest

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty got a tribute from London costume maker Riot Rogers, who fashioned a female "Grittney" version of the beloved creature.

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty emerged as a global symbol of the 2020 presidential election last week, starring in countless memes as the friendly demon child of progressive left politics.

As Philadelphia's vote count lifted Joe Biden to the presidency, even the French newspaper Le Monde took a stab at trying to explain the significance of Gritty to its bewildered readers.

But one of the most joyous expressions of love for Gritty came from London costume designer Riot Rogers, whose female "Grittney" costume is a thing to behold.

RELATED ARTICLE: Northeast Philly sex shop owner says business 'mobbed with customers' after Trump campaign presser

Rogers was seen portraying the scantily clad "Grittney" over the weekend, with a vulgar message for President Donald Trump. An American flag bikini was the only thing covering her immense orange fur, made from about 100 feet of hair extensions.

The Flyers have generally remained neutral about appropriations of Gritty for political purposes, so it's hard to say whether or not there will be any reaction from Gritty. A love interest may well have been part of Gritty's strategic long-term story arc, given the marketing force he's become, so it's possible Rogers just sped up the process. The Flyers should admit it would have been impossible for them to do better. 

Rogers spoke in-depth about the costume on an episode of the Philebrity podcast, which you can check out below. She's a big Flyers fan and visited the city last year, which fed into her inspiration to design the Grittney costume. Hearing her tell it in her own words is special. 

"I think she's like a manifestation of my own anger and grief — and just, like, 'Oh, you want to f*** with me? Alright'," Rogers said. 


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

