October 23, 2020

Terrace On Tap is new pop-up with view of Independence Hall

The outdoor hangout with beer and food is only open for a limited time

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The outdoor dining experience at Independence Mall features beers by Wissahickon Brewing Co. and food from Brûlée Catering.

There's a new space to hang out with friends outdoors in Philadelphia, and it boasts a pretty impressive view.

Terrace On Tap, operated by tourism website Visit Philadelphia, is now open on the second floor of the Independence Visitor Center in Old City. The terrace offers a look out over Independence Mall.

While sipping on beers, guests can take in a picture-perfect view of Independence Hall. Brews from Wissahickon Brewing Co. are for sale at Terrace on Tap, along with food and cocktails by Brûlée Catering.

Reservations are recommended, but walk-ups also are welcome. Reservations are limited to a maximum of six guests per table.

The pop-up will be open only through Friday, Oct. 30, so don't wait to visit if you're interested in checking it out. It's open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Independence Visitor Center's address is 599 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106.

