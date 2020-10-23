More Culture:

October 23, 2020

Porcos and Small Oven Pastry Shop now sell cakes

These new desserts are meant for sharing

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Porcos cakes Courtesy of/Porcos

Cake orders require 48 hours notice. Orders can be placed through the Porcos and Small Oven Pastry Shop website or by calling directly.

At Porcos in Philadelphia, you can get delicious porchetta sandwiches like the ones found in Rome. The Spicy Porker and the Cubano are two personal favorites.

The eatery just announced that now guests will be able to order layered cakes to enjoy after their savory meals, too. Small Oven Pastry Shop, from the same owner, is located next door and has been offering individual sweet treats. But the shop's new desserts are meant for sharing.

The cakes look similar to those found at Milk Bar, the award-winning bakery known for its unfrosted layer cakes, among other specialities like its cake truffles and pies. Milk Bar has a flagship location in Los Angeles and New York City, so if you want their desserts you either have to travel or order delivery.

With Porcos' new offerings, you can get a sky-high cake close to home.

There are currently four 8-inch cakes and the selection available will change with the seasons. Right now, customers can order the Funtimes Cake, Junky-Monkey Cake, Spicy Nights Cake and Hiker Cake. The price is $70 per cake. They feed about 10 to 12 people.

Orders need to be placed 48 hours in advance through the website or by calling the shop at (215) 545-2939. A limited amount of all four varieties also will be available at the shop on Saturdays and Sundays.

Porcos and Small Oven Pastry Shop are located at 2204 Washington Ave.

