M. Night Shyamalan's 'Servant' film set blankets Philly street with fake snow

In a year full of unexpected events, some Philadelphia residents welcomed a snow-covered street in mid-October as a pleasant surprise.

Snow covered parts of Spruce Street in Fitler Square on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, even though temperatures remained in the 60s and 70s.

But the snow was not the result of an unlikely autumn snowfall. Rather, it belonged to a film set for M. Night Shyamalan's Apple TV series "Servant," according to Syfy.com.

The snow-covered set is likely part of the second season, which is currently in production and scheduled to premiere in January. The first season of the Philly-based horror show debuted last November.

Philadelphia celebrity photographer HughE Dillon, who contributed photos to CBS3's coverage, said the snow set takes three days to set up. He and other residents took to Twitter to discuss the strange sight.



Here are some of their pictures: