Bok Bar's 2021 season will be its longest ever

Bok Bar in South Philly will reopen Wednesday, April 14, for its sixth season of rooftop fun.

The bar will be open for 30 weeks, its longest run ever.

Bok Bar is reservation-only for the 2021 season. The rooftop hangout also will have a full calendar of events. When tickets are required, they will become available online. The curated events will fall into one of four categories: taste, move, spark or make.

As for food, the website states that Bok Bar will work with food partners who will host pop-ups each week. Information on the partners and changing menu will be posted on Instagram.

Bok Bar will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 10 p.m. Its address is 800 Mifflin St.