More Events:

April 05, 2021

Bok Bar's 2021 season will be its longest ever

The rooftop bar in South Philly is reopening later this month

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Bars
Bok bar 2021 A. Ricketts/Visit Philadelphia™

Bok Bar will reopen on April 14. The photo above was taken before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, reservations are required and masks must be worn when not eating and drinking while seated at a table.

Bok Bar in South Philly will reopen Wednesday, April 14, for its sixth season of rooftop fun.

The bar will be open for 30 weeks, its longest run ever.

RELATED: Parks on Tap to kick off 2021 season among cherry blossoms in Fairmount Park | Eastern State Penitentiary night tours, beer garden coming this summer

Bok Bar is reservation-only for the 2021 season. The rooftop hangout also will have a full calendar of events. When tickets are required, they will become available online. The curated events will fall into one of four categories: taste, move, spark or make.

As for food, the website states that Bok Bar will work with food partners who will host pop-ups each week. Information on the partners and changing menu will be posted on Instagram.

Bok Bar will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 10 p.m. Its address is 800 Mifflin St.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Bars Philadelphia South Philly Rooftop Beer Gardens

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 4.0
040521JaylenWaddle

Prevention

Backed by millions in public and private cash, rapid COVID tests are coming to stores near you
BinaxNow COVID-19 Test

Development

Two Topgolf facilities coming to Northeast Philly, King of Prussia
Topgolf Philadelphia locations

Eagles

What they're saying: How much cap space do Eagles have left for free agents? How can they get more?
Howie-Roseman_102320_usat

Food & Drink

Middle Child's owner says restaurant's Fishtown location will open this summer
middle child fishtown location

Food & Drink

Live music, hoagies and beer included in 'dream picnic' at secret location
dream picnic

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th St #1410

FOR SALE! Floor plan offers open living room, dining room, and luxurious kitchen. Master bed featuring Philadelphia brownstone entry doors, upholstered walls, wainscoting, walk-in closet. and ensuite bath appointed in marble. 1,079 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19TH STREET #911-912

FOR RENT! Brand new 2 bed, 2 bath home sitting atop Rittenhouse Square! Newly-installed kitchen and flooring. Generously-sized living and dining rooms boasting amazing views through large bay windows. 1,246 sqft | $4,150/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved