More Events:

November 10, 2016

Parks on Tap to kick off 2021 season among cherry blossoms in Fairmount Park

The traveling beer garden has shared the first location where it will pop up this spring

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer Gardens
Parks on Tap Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Parks on Tap is taking advantage of Philly's many cherry blossom trees and setting up outside the Fairmount Horticulture Center Arboretum, where visitors can take in the beautiful pink flowers. The beer garden will be there for through April 25, then travel to another site.

Parks on Tap is coming back for its sixth season. The pop-up beer garden will be at two adjacent locations outside the Fairmount Horticulture Center Arboretum (100 N. Horticultural Drive) from Saturday, April 3, through Sunday, April 25.

New for 2021, Parks on Tap is partnering with the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia to present Shofuso Cherry Blossom Viewing. Visitors to the beer garden can take in the stunning cherry blossoms trees and enjoy Japanese-inspired food.

RELATED: Eastern State Penitentiary night tours, beer garden coming this summer | PHS Pop Up Gardens on South Street and in Manayunk to reopen for spring 2021 | What to expect at the 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show at FDR Park

Cherry blossomsThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Cherry blossom are a welcome sight after winter in Philadelphia.

"We can expect the peak bloom in Philadelphia to roll across the region around the first two weeks of April, averaging around the 10th and coinciding nicely with our virtual ohanami cherry blossom program live from Shofuso," said Sandi Polyakov, head gardener at Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center, located in Fairmount Park.

Also of note, Parks on Tap will sell beer from Two Local's Brewing, Philadelphia's first Black-owned brewery. There will be live performances to celebrate April as Jazz Appreciation Month, too.

As in past years, there will be hammocks, lawn chairs and picnic tables to hang out at while enjoying beers on tap, wine and a variety of snacks, sandwiches and barbecue-style platters, plus on-site restrooms.

If you're not sure what to order while visiting, you can't go wrong with Mainstay Independent Brewing's Love your Park Pale Ale, back for the 2021 season. The brew gives back to Philly parks.

Admission is free to the family-friendly beer garden, while food and drink is pay-as-you-go. Masks, social distancing and reservations are required. Walk-up reservations will be offered if space permits.

Parks on Tap outside the Horticulture Center will be open 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The pop-up location is meant to highlight the springtime cherry blossoms. Once peak bloom ends, Parks on Tap will move to another spot. Upcoming locations for Parks on Tap will be announced in the coming weeks.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Gardens Philadelphia Parks

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Some Phillies Do's and Don’ts heading into a new season
Phillies-2021-season-preview-Andrew-McCutchen_033021_USAT

Illness

COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in 2020, early CDC data shows
2020 Mortality Rate

Utilities

Proposed PECO rate increase would cost customers nearly $10 more each month
peco rate increases

Flyers

Are Flyers eyeing major trade after placing Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers?
45_Shayne_Gostisbehere_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Television

New trailer for HBO's 'Mare of Easttown' has more of Kate Winslet channeling Delco
HBO Winslet Easttown

Food & Drink

Charlie was a sinner. updates menu with 15 new springtime cocktails
Charlie was a sinner. cocktails

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th St #1410

FOR SALE! Floor plan offers open living room, dining room, and luxurious kitchen. Master bed featuring Philadelphia brownstone entry doors, upholstered walls, wainscoting, walk-in closet. and ensuite bath appointed in marble. 1,079 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19TH STREET #911-912

FOR RENT! Brand new 2 bed, 2 bath home sitting atop Rittenhouse Square! Newly-installed kitchen and flooring. Generously-sized living and dining rooms boasting amazing views through large bay windows. 1,246 sqft | $4,150/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved