Parks on Tap to kick off 2021 season among cherry blossoms in Fairmount Park

Parks on Tap is coming back for its sixth season. The pop-up beer garden will be at two adjacent locations outside the Fairmount Horticulture Center Arboretum (100 N. Horticultural Drive) from Saturday, April 3, through Sunday, April 25.

New for 2021, Parks on Tap is partnering with the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia to present Shofuso Cherry Blossom Viewing. Visitors to the beer garden can take in the stunning cherry blossoms trees and enjoy Japanese-inspired food.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Cherry blossom are a welcome sight after winter in Philadelphia. virtual ohanami cherry blossom program live from Shofuso," said Sandi Polyakov, head gardener at Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center, located in Fairmount Park.



Also of note, Parks on Tap will sell beer from Two Local's Brewing, Philadelphia's first Black-owned brewery. There will be live performances to celebrate April as Jazz Appreciation Month, too.

As in past years, there will be hammocks, lawn chairs and picnic tables to hang out at while enjoying beers on tap, wine and a variety of snacks, sandwiches and barbecue-style platters, plus on-site restrooms.

If you're not sure what to order while visiting, you can't go wrong with Mainstay Independent Brewing's Love your Park Pale Ale, back for the 2021 season. The brew gives back to Philly parks.

Admission is free to the family-friendly beer garden, while food and drink is pay-as-you-go. Masks, social distancing and reservations are required. Walk-up reservations will be offered if space permits.

Parks on Tap outside the Horticulture Center will be open 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The pop-up location is meant to highlight the springtime cherry blossoms. Once peak bloom ends, Parks on Tap will move to another spot. Upcoming locations for Parks on Tap will be announced in the coming weeks.