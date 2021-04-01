More Events:

April 01, 2021

Eastern State Penitentiary night tours, beer garden coming this summer

Visit the historic prison in the evening and grab a brew from Triple Bottom

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Tours Eastern State Penitentiary
Eastern State Night Tours Summer Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Eastern State Penitentiary is offering a chance explore within its historic walls during the evening. 'Night Tours: Summer Twilight' will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from Friday, May 7, to Saturday, Sept. 4.

Eastern State Penitentiary is bringing back "Night Tours" for the summer months. The oldest penitentiary in the United States ran evening tours during the fall, but it is putting a new spin on the experience this time around.

In addition to being able to explore the historic cellblocks as the sun goes down, Eastern State will have a beer garden for visitors to enjoy.

RELATED: Terrace on Tap at Independence Mall reopens for spring, summer | Free fitness classes return to Dilworth Park beginning in April

The Fair Chance Beer Garden will sell Triple Bottom Brewing Co. beers, including the new Purpose Pale Ale, a collaboration between Eastern State and the Philly brewery.

As for the self-guided "Night Tours: Summer Twilight," it will use "The Voices of Eastern State" audio tour. It's narrated by actor Steve Buscemi and features the voices of former prisoners and correctional staff, as well.

Visitors will get to check out Al Capone's cell, death row and other important places at the historic site, plus art installations. Look for digital art co-commissioned by Mural Arts Philadelphia projected onto the penitentiary's façade.

There will be hands-on activities, too, intended as prompts for conversations about issues of justice today.

"Night Tours: Summer Twilight" will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from Friday, May 7, to Saturday, Sept. 4. Tickets are $19 for Thursday evenings, $26 for Friday evenings and $32 for Saturday evenings. Timed tickets must be purchased online in advance.

The penitentiary also is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details on safety protocols in place due to COVID-19 can be viewed online.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Tours Eastern State Penitentiary Philadelphia History Beer Gardens Fairmount Food & Drink

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Some Phillies Do's and Don’ts heading into a new season
Phillies-2021-season-preview-Andrew-McCutchen_033021_USAT

Illness

COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in 2020, early CDC data shows
2020 Mortality Rate

Utilities

Proposed PECO rate increase would cost customers nearly $10 more each month
peco rate increases

Flyers

Are Flyers eyeing major trade after placing Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers?
45_Shayne_Gostisbehere_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Television

New trailer for HBO's 'Mare of Easttown' has more of Kate Winslet channeling Delco
HBO Winslet Easttown

Food & Drink

Charlie was a sinner. updates menu with 15 new springtime cocktails
Charlie was a sinner. cocktails

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th St #1410

FOR SALE! Floor plan offers open living room, dining room, and luxurious kitchen. Master bed featuring Philadelphia brownstone entry doors, upholstered walls, wainscoting, walk-in closet. and ensuite bath appointed in marble. 1,079 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19TH STREET #911-912

FOR RENT! Brand new 2 bed, 2 bath home sitting atop Rittenhouse Square! Newly-installed kitchen and flooring. Generously-sized living and dining rooms boasting amazing views through large bay windows. 1,246 sqft | $4,150/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved