Philly Beer Week is back this June

Philly Loves Beer's Philly Beer Week will return from Friday, June 4 through Sunday, June 13.

The tagline for this year's festival is "It's Essential." According to Philly Beer Week, the intent is "to stimulate the local economy, safely unite our community, showcase a fantastic selection of local beers and celebrate the beer world as a whole."

Opening Tap, the kickoff party, will be a virtual event this year due to COVID-19. It will highlight participating breweries, bars and venues.

Philly Beer Week also will include a variety of other events, such as educational seminars, tap takeovers, beer dinners, tastings, happy hours and small outdoor gatherings.



More details on the specific events will be posted to Philly Loves Beer's website as the festival gets closer.