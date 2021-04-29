More Events:

April 29, 2021

Philly Beer Week is back this June

The tagline for this year's festival is "It's Essential."

By Sinead Cummings
Philly Beer Week sinead cummings/for PhillyVoice

Philly Loves Beer shared that Philly Beer Week will return June 4 to June 13.

Philly Loves Beer's Philly Beer Week will return from Friday, June 4 through Sunday, June 13.

The tagline for this year's festival is "It's Essential." According to Philly Beer Week, the intent is "to stimulate the local economy, safely unite our community, showcase a fantastic selection of local beers and celebrate the beer world as a whole."

RELATED: The Garden at Cherry Street Pier returns | Insomnia Cookies opens sweets speakeasy in South Philly

Opening Tap, the kickoff party, will be a virtual event this year due to COVID-19. It will highlight participating breweries, bars and venues. 

Philly Beer Week also will include a variety of other events, such as educational seminars, tap takeovers, beer dinners, tastings, happy hours and small outdoor gatherings.

More details on the specific events will be posted to Philly Loves Beer's website as the festival gets closer.

Sinead Cummings
