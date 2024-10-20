Hundreds of frozen waffle products recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Hundreds of frozen waffle products have been recalled due to possible listeria risk, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

TreeHouse Foods has voluntarily recalled many of its frozen waffle products due to the potential that they were contaminated with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, the FDA said Friday. The issue was discovered after "routine testing" at the manufacturing facility, the company said. The recall includes nearly 700 frozen waffle products, some sold under the brands of retailers like Target, Walmart and Kroger.

The full list of affected products can be found online. Brands affected include Kroger’s Simple Truth protein waffles, Target’s Good & Gather Homestyle and Buttermilk flavors, and Walmart’s Great Value Homestyle and Blueberry waffles.

There have not yet been any confirmed reports of illnesses linked to the recalled products, the FDA said. Anyone concerned about listeria-related illness should contact their healthcare provider. People who have the recalled items should dispose of them or return them to the store they were purchased from for credit.

Listeriosis is a serious infection caused by the Listeria monocytogenes germ, which usually occurs after eating contaminated food. The disease primarily affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms usually begin 2 weeks after consuming food contaminated with listeria, but can occur as soon as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.



Infected people who are not pregnant may experience symptoms like headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches. Pregnant people usually only experience fever, fatigue and muscle aches, but listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, and serious illness or death in newborns.