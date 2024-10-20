Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Giants game

In Week 7, the Philadelphia Eagles blew out the New York Giants in Saquon Barkley's return to MetLife Stadium. As always, win, lose, or tie, we hand out 10 awards.

1) The 'Insomnia' Award 🤬: John Mara

During the first ever offseason version of "Hard Knocks" this summer, HBO documented Saquon Barkley's free agency and subsequent signing with the Eagles from the perspective of the Giants. During that process, owner John Mara said to GM Joe Schoen, "I'm gonna have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia, I'll tell you that."

Well, Schoen very clearly didn't want Barkley on the Giants' roster anymore, and Barkley did indeed land in Philly.

On Sunday he had 17 carries for 176 yards and a TD, with several highlights throughout the game. He had this 55-yard gain.

Notice the blocks by Cam Jurgens and Fred Johnson on that run.

"Fred did a great job sealing that edge, and on that play I can go inside or outside, and he did a good job of making it clear where I should go, and I just skated out the backside, saw there was just one guy left, and Saquon is gonna make you look good," Jurgens said.

Barkley also had this 41-yard gain:

Notice the block by linebacker/fullback Ben VanSumeren, who led Barkley through a hole that wasn't necessarily the intended direction of the play.

"That's just blocking color," VanSumeren said. "That's just instincts. We want to put a hat on a hat and move these guys, so if you can do that every play you're going to give yourself a chance."