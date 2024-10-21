More Sports:

October 21, 2024

Nick Nurse says Joel Embiid and Paul George's opening night statuses remain to be determined

Will the Sixers be at full strength for their season opener?

By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Will Paul George's left knee bone bruise prevent him from suiting up on opening night?

CAMDEN, NJ -- The Sixers' regular season opener is just two days away, as the Milwaukee Bucks come to town on Wednesday for a high-profile, nationally-televised matchup.

Tyrese Maxey, who had a brief injury scare when he suffered a right thumb contusion during the team's preseason finale, is a full go. Asked about how he was feeling after Monday's practice, Maxey poetically provided a thumbs up.

As for his co-stars, Joel Embiid and Paul George? Their statuses for Wednesday night remain up in the air.

Asked abut his optimism regarding their availability after Monday's practice, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse declined to quantify his hopes.

"I don't really have a level [of optimism], because they said tomorrow we should have a good idea," Nurse said Monday. "I can't really decide that until after tomorrow's practice."

Embiid did not play in any preseason contests, and still has not participated in any scrimmages amongst Sixers players during training camp or the preseason. Nurse said Embiid participated in all of the team's practice until scrimmages began, which appears to be his regular regimen thus far.

The Sixers continue to be adamant that Embiid has not suffered an injury. They say they are being proactive in managing his left knee, which was injured for multiple months last season. Embiid is expected to embrace "load management" in 2024-25 more than he ever has, with his primary goal for the regular season being getting to the playoffs at full health.

George, however, did suffer a bone bruise in his left knee during his second preseason contest. The Sixers said last Tuesday that the nine-time All-Star would be reevaluated in approximately one week. George was not a participant in Monday's practice, but was doing individual drills after practice while reporters were present.

One more player's status for Wednesday night has also yet to be determined: rookie guard Jared McCain, whose scary fall last week caused a pulmonary contusion. Indications in recent days were that McCain's condition has improved. Like Embiid, McCain took part in all of practice until scrimmaging, which Nurse described as "physical." McCain certainly appears to be trending in a positive direction.

Nurse said last week that he expected to know whether Embiid and George would be in or out by Tuesday at the latest. Stay tuned for updates tomorrow, when the Sixers are expected to hold their final official practice before the start of the regular season.

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

