Eagles-Jaguars flexed out of Sunday Night Football in Week 9

October 21, 2024
The Eagles' Week 9 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars has been flexed out of Sunday Night Football and into the 4:05 PM time slot, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Colts-Vikings in Minnesota will be taking up the primetime spot on NBC in two weeks instead.
Eagles-Jaguars will now broadcast on CBS.
Doug Pederson's Jaguars are 2-5, in a disastrous start that had the former Eagles coach on the hot seat, but may have bought just a bit of breathing room after thrashing the Patriots 32-16 in London on Sunday.
The expected storyline going in when the 2024 schedule was first unveiled was that Pederson would be returning to Philadelphia with an on-the-rise Jacksonville team led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence and up against a powerhouse Eagles team with Super Bowl or bust ambitions led by Jalen Hurts.
Neither team has quite fit that picture after seven weeks though, and now it might not even be a certainty that Pederson is still the Jaguars' head coach by the time they head to South Philly.
