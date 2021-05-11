More Culture:

May 11, 2021

Laser Wolf named one of the best new restaurants in the world by Condé Nast Traveler

Michael Solomonov's restaurant was recognized for opening amid the pandemic

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Laser Wolf is one of the best restaurants in America, according to Condé Nast Traveler's Hot List. Pictured above are salatim, hummus and pita, which is served with each meal at the restaurant.

Condé Nast Traveler has revealed its 25th edition of the Hot List, which includes the magazine's picks for the best new restaurants in the world.

Philadelphia's Laser Wolf, a skewer house concept from Michael Solomonov in Kensington, made the 2021 list.

RELATED: Pennsylvania Libations is new merchant at Reading Terminal Market

Laser Wolf opened in early 2020, right before the pandemic. The restaurant serves grilled meats, veggies and fish alongside hummus and salatim (small salads, spreads and sides).

In May of 2020, despite the struggles of operating a restaurant amid COVID-19 restrictions, Laser Wolf was named one of GQ's best restaurants in America.

Condé Nast Traveler's annual Hot List recognizes the best new hotel openings around the world. This year, for the 25th anniversary edition, the magazine expanded for the first time to include additional categories: restaurants changing the way we dine, destinations that have reinvented themselves and updates in transportation that make getting there more exciting. 

On the "Best New Restaurants in the World" list, Condé Nast Traveler highlighted restaurants that managed to open their doors amid the pandemic, and those that reinvented themselves and adapted their businesses in creative ways.

Through the pandemic, Laser Wolf offered takeout meals that could be purchased fully prepared and ready to eat, or taken home to grill. The restaurant is now open for indoor and outdoor dining, as well as takeout.

Condé Nast Traveler's full list of best new restaurants on the Hot List can be viewed online. The full 2021 Hot List is available online, too.

Omar Tate's Honey­suckle in West Philly also got a brief mention by the magazine for using crowdfunding to turn the pop-up into a brick-and-mortar spot. Esquire named Tate as Chef of the Year in 2020.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Sinead Cummings
