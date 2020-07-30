More Culture:

July 30, 2020

Honeysuckle chef Omar Tate launches GoFundMe to open community center in West Philly

Center will include grocery, meat market and supper club

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Chefs Black History
omar tate west philly Screenshot/YouTube

Philadelphia chef Omar Tate is launching a GoFundMe in hopes of raising money to open his Honeysuckle Community Center in West Philly, where he grew up.

Chef Omar Tate, best known for his pop-up dinner series Honeysuckle, has returned to his hometown Philadelphia with plans to give Honeysuckle a permanent home. 

Having grown up in West Philly, Tate is looking to raise $250,000 to open the "Honeysuckle Community Center" somewhere in Mantua. His Honeysuckle pop-up series serves Black American food while preserving and retelling Black history and narratives. 

In an Instagram post Monday, Tate announced a GoFundMe campaign to buy a commercial property to house the community center, which he hopes to open by early 2022. He also posted a YouTube video elaborating on the project. 

"It’s been a little more than three years since I’ve been on this journey and I am very excited to be able to feel confident enough to take this next step even amidst the uncertainty we’re all experiencing together," Tate wrote in the post.


Prior to Honeysuckle, Tate cooked at New American restaurants Russet in Center City and Fork in Old City before moving to New York City. 

The community center will function as "a hub for nourishment and community engagement anchored in Black culture," similar to the motivations behind his Honeysuckle project, Tate wrote.

He plans to incorporate a grocery, meat market, cafe library and supper club into the space. 

Tate said the space also will engage the community in a way that enables it to become part of the fabric of the West Philly neighborhood, which includes a large Black population.


"I will employ its residents, share a collective wealth, and create and display art that represents us, resulting in being seen as human and powerful," Tate wrote on his GoFundMe page. "To be allowed to own our destiny." 

Tate also said the center will follow in the footsteps of his grandfather James Jamison, who opened a similar community center in South Philadelphia during the 1970's. That center was aimed at feeding local children and promoting the arts.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Chefs Black History Philadelphia Food West Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

When will Phillies resume season? How will their schedule be resolved? Will they face Yankees?
Phillies-Didi-Gregorius-Rhys-Hoskins-summer-training_071620_USAT

Government

House parties threaten to undo New Jersey's progress against COVID-19, Gov. Murphy says
New Jersey indoor house parties

Illness

Stroke risk among COVID-19 patients may be lower than previously thought
Stroke risk in COVID-19 patients low

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Pre-training camp edition
118_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Obituaries

Malik B., founding member of The Roots, dies at 47
Malik B The Roots

Museums

National Constitution Center offering month of free admission
Constitution Center

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved