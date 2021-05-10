Pennsylvania Libations is new merchant at Reading Terminal Market

Reading Terminal Market is getting a new full-time merchant.

The Pittsburgh-based wine and spirits shop, Pennsylvania Libations, will open this summer inside the market selling Pennsylvania-made wine, spirits and cider. It will be the company's third location and the first in Philly.



Pennsylvania Libations is the first privately owned and operated spirits shop in the state’s history.



More than 20 distilleries, wineries and cideries from across the state will sell their products through Pennsylvania Libations in the market, including Brother Monk Ciderworks, CJ Spirits and Liberty Pole Spirits, which cannot be found anywhere else in the area.

Reading Terminal's Pennsylvania Libations will be open daily starting in early June.

"We want customers to find a complete experience inside Reading Terminal. With the addition of Pennsylvania Libations Philadelphia, you can come shop for everything for a great meal, starting with drinks all the way down to dessert," said Annie Allman, CEO and general manager of Reading Terminal Market.

In 2018 Reading Terminal Market opened the Pennsylvania Pour Collective, a similar but more limited concept. Several producers available through the Pour Collective will be available through Pennsylvania Libations.