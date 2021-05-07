Smoothie King expansion includes six new stores in Philly, South Jersey

Smoothie enthusiasts in Philadelphia and South Jersey soon will have a new crop of Smoothie King locations to visit. The franchise is adding six new stores in the region.

The smoothie brand, which offers flavorful treats and meal replacement recipes, opened a record 263 stores across the United States in 2020. The company now aims to add to its 15 existing locations in the Philly area.

"We believe Philadelphia is a perfect place to expand our franchise for a couple reasons," Kevin King, Smoothie King’s chief development officer, told Restaurant News. "One, prospective owners have the opportunity to be one of the first to break into this great city and suburban market.



"Additionally, there's a large demographic of people here who want convenient, safe and healthy meal-replacement options to fuel their healthy and active lifestyles but don't have a place they can go to. Smoothie King is that place, and in partnership with the right candidates, we can accomplish great things in Philadelphia for years to come."

A spokesperson for Smoothie King said the six new stores are planned for the following locations:

•Northeast Philadelphia, near Roosevelt Boulevard and Grant Avenue

•Northeast Philadelphia, near Cottman Avenue and Bustleton Avenue

•Toms River, NJ

•Maple Shade, NJ

•Cherry Hill, NJ

•Deptford, NJ

In recent years, Smoothie King has adopted a "clean blends initiative" that seeks to ensure store menus feature more smoothies with whole fruits and vegetables, as well as fewer drinks with food coloring, artificial flavor, preservatives and added sugar.

Opening dates for the new stores have not yet been determined.