Jeni's ice cream, famous for its Dolly Parton flavor, to open two stores in Philly

Cult-favorite ice cream shop Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is opening two locations in Philadelphia this year.

Jeni's became famous nationwide for its unique flavors like Everything Bagel and Dolly Parton strawberry pretzel pie.

The shops are set to open in Rittenhouse and Fishtown, making them the first locations in Pennsylvania, Eater reported. It's not yet clear when the stores will officially open.



The ice cream brand was started in 2002 by Jeni Britton Sauer in Ohio. So far, there are more than 50 storefronts across the country.

"I’ve loved visiting Philadelphia over the years. And I’m so excited to get to spend even more time there," Britton Sauer said.

Fans of the ice cream could get pints of Jeni's at Whole Foods, ACME, Mom's and Wegman's, as well as online, but these two new locations are the first scoop shops to open their doors in the Keystone State.



Some of the shop's top flavors are skillet cinnamon roll, blackout chocolate cake, pineapple upside down cake, salted caramel peanut butter with chocolate flecks, brambleberry crisp, brown butter almond brittle, cold brew with coconut cream and several other delicious creations.