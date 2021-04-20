Atlantic City-filmed 'Army of the Dead' highlights new titles coming to Netflix next month

April 20, 2021
Netflix has unveiled its list of new movies and shows set to become available on the streaming service in May, and leading the way is the zombie apocalypse thriller "Army of the Dead."
The film follows a crew of mercenaries as they venture into a zombie-filled quarantine zone in Las Vegas to steal $200 million trapped beneath a Sin City casino.
The movie was filmed inside two abandoned Atlantic City casinos, the Showboat Hotel and Atlantic Club Casino Hotel, serving as backdrop for some interior scenes.
Most of the movie was filmed in 2019. Other film locations included Las Vegas, California and New Mexico.
"Army of the Dead" brings together a pair of notable faces from arguably the two biggest superhero and comic book film series of the last decade.
Dave Bautista, who has played Drax the Destroyer in four Marvel Cinematic Universe films, is the lead actor in the movie.
The film was directed, produced and written by Zack Snyder, who is maybe best known for his work with the DC Extended Universe films.
"Army of the Dead" debuts May 21 on Netflix.
Other notable movies and shows coming to the streaming service next month include a crime documentary series on the serial killer Son of Sam, a thriller film titled "The Woman in the Window" starring Amy Adams and the first season of a superhero series called "Jupiter's Legacy."
Among the noteworthy titles leaving Netflix in May include Will Smith's "I Am Legend," "Batman Begins" and "The Dark Knight."
Aliens Stole My Body
Dead Again in Tombstone
Green Zone
J.T. LeRoy
Love Happens
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
State of Play
The Darkest Hour
The Whole Truth
Your Highness
Waist Deep
Hangar 1: The UFO Files (Season 2)
Hoarders (Season 11)
Selena: The Series (Season 2)
The Last Days
The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (Limited Series)
And Tomorrow The Entire World
Jupiter's Legacy (Season 1)
Milestone
Monster
Super Me
Dance of the Forty One
Oxygen
The Upshaws (Season 1)
Castlevania (Season 4)
Ferry
Haunted (Season 3)
I Am All Girls
Jungle Beat: The Movie
The Strangle House
The Woman in the Window
Kuroko's Basketball (Season 2)
Who Killed Sara? (Season 2)
Special (Season 2)
Army of the Dead
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 3)
The Divine Ponytail
Eden (Season 1)
Lucifer (Season 5B)
The Kominsky Method (Season 3)
7 Again
A.M.I.
Atomic Puppet
Batman Begins
Blackfish
Can’t Hardly Wait
Den of Thieves
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Euphoria
How to Be a Latin Lover
I Am Legend
Japanese Style Originator
Jumping the Broom
Kingdom (Seasons 1-3)
Knock Knock
Mud
Mystery Men
Palm Trees in the Snow
Platoon
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Sherlock Holmes
Snowpiercer
The Art of War
The Dark Knight
The Green Hornet
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Spy Next Door
The Wedding Planner
Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell
Two Graves
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
Waiting
Waterworld
No Estoy Loca
War Horse
The Little Prince
Hangman
Lockout
King Duckling
Prince Jai Aur Dumdaar Viru
House at the End of the Street
The Chosen Ones
Antar: Son of Shadad
Lion's Heart
Regatta
Tattah
The Bulbul's Nest
Bheemayan
Chhota Bheem Aur Kaala Yodha
Chhota Bheem Ka Romani Adventure
Chhota Bheem Ka Troll Se Takkar
Ha Unlimited (Seasons 1-2)
Quartet
The Beginning of Life: The Series
Love is Blind
Scandal in Sorrento
The Sign of Venus
Sherlock (Season 1-4)
Learning Time with Timmy (Season 1)
Monster Math Squad (Seasons 1-2)
Twirlywoos (Seasons 1-2)
Disney's Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast
