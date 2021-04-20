More Culture:

April 20, 2021

Atlantic City-filmed 'Army of the Dead' highlights new titles coming to Netflix next month

Directed by Zack Snyder, the movie premieres May 21 on the streaming service

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Streaming Netflix
Army of the Dead Netflix Netflix/YouTube

Dave Bautista leads a group of mercenaries on a heist in zombie-filled Las Vegas in the film 'Army of the Dead.'

Netflix has unveiled its list of new movies and shows set to become available on the streaming service in May, and leading the way is the zombie apocalypse thriller "Army of the Dead."

The film follows a crew of mercenaries as they venture into a zombie-filled quarantine zone in Las Vegas to steal $200 million trapped beneath a Sin City casino.

The movie was filmed inside two abandoned Atlantic City casinos, the Showboat Hotel and Atlantic Club Casino Hotel, serving as backdrop for some interior scenes.

Most of the movie was filmed in 2019. Other film locations included Las Vegas, California and New Mexico.

"Army of the Dead" brings together a pair of notable faces from arguably the two biggest superhero and comic book film series of the last decade.

Dave Bautista, who has played Drax the Destroyer in four Marvel Cinematic Universe films, is the lead actor in the movie.

The film was directed, produced and written by Zack Snyder, who is maybe best known for his work with the DC Extended Universe films.

"Army of the Dead" debuts May 21 on Netflix.

Other notable movies and shows coming to the streaming service next month include a crime documentary series on the serial killer Son of Sam, a thriller film titled "The Woman in the Window" starring Amy Adams and the first season of a superhero series called "Jupiter's Legacy."

Among the noteworthy titles leaving Netflix in May include Will Smith's "I Am Legend," "Batman Begins" and "The Dark Knight."

Here is the list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in April.

May 1

Aliens Stole My Body
Dead Again in Tombstone
Green Zone
J.T. LeRoy
Love Happens
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
State of Play
The Darkest Hour
The Whole Truth
Your Highness
Waist Deep

May 2

Hangar 1: The UFO Files (Season 2)
Hoarders (Season 11)

May 4

Selena: The Series (Season 2)

May 5

The Last Days
The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (Limited Series)

May 6

And Tomorrow The Entire World

May 7

Jupiter's Legacy (Season 1)
Milestone 
Monster

May 8

Super Me

May 12

Dance of the Forty One
Oxygen
The Upshaws (Season 1)

May 13

Castlevania (Season 4)

May 14

Ferry
Haunted (Season 3)
I Am All Girls
Jungle Beat: The Movie
The Strangle House
The Woman in the Window

May 15

Kuroko's Basketball (Season 2)

May 19

Who Killed Sara? (Season 2)

May 20

Special (Season 2)

May 21

Army of the Dead
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 3)

May 26

The Divine Ponytail

May 27

Eden (Season 1)

May 28

Lucifer (Season 5B)
The Kominsky Method (Season 3)

These are the shows and movies leaving Netflix in April.

May 1

7 Again
A.M.I. 
Atomic Puppet
Batman Begins
Blackfish
Can’t Hardly Wait
Den of Thieves
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat 
Euphoria
How to Be a Latin Lover
I Am Legend
Japanese Style Originator
Jumping the Broom
Kingdom (Seasons 1-3)
Knock Knock
Mud
Mystery Men
Palm Trees in the Snow
Platoon
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Sherlock Holmes
Snowpiercer
The Art of War
The Dark Knight
The Green Hornet
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Spy Next Door
The Wedding Planner
Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell
Two Graves
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
Waiting
Waterworld

May 4

No Estoy Loca
War Horse

May 5

The Little Prince

May 6

Hangman

May 7

Lockout
King Duckling
Prince Jai Aur Dumdaar Viru

May 8

House at the End of the Street
The Chosen Ones

May 9

Antar: Son of Shadad
Lion's Heart
Regatta
Tattah
The Bulbul's Nest

May 10

Bheemayan
Chhota Bheem Aur Kaala Yodha
Chhota Bheem Ka Romani Adventure
Chhota Bheem Ka Troll Se Takkar

May 11

Ha Unlimited (Seasons 1-2)
Quartet
The Beginning of Life: The Series

May 12

Love is Blind

May 13

Scandal in Sorrento
The Sign of Venus

May 15

Sherlock (Season 1-4)
Learning Time with Timmy (Season 1)
Monster Math Squad (Seasons 1-2)
Twirlywoos (Seasons 1-2)

May 17

Disney's Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast


