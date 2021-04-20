Atlantic City-filmed 'Army of the Dead' highlights new titles coming to Netflix next month

Netflix has unveiled its list of new movies and shows set to become available on the streaming service in May, and leading the way is the zombie apocalypse thriller "Army of the Dead."

The film follows a crew of mercenaries as they venture into a zombie-filled quarantine zone in Las Vegas to steal $200 million trapped beneath a Sin City casino.

The movie was filmed inside two abandoned Atlantic City casinos, the Showboat Hotel and Atlantic Club Casino Hotel, serving as backdrop for some interior scenes.

Most of the movie was filmed in 2019. Other film locations included Las Vegas, California and New Mexico.

"Army of the Dead" brings together a pair of notable faces from arguably the two biggest superhero and comic book film series of the last decade.

Dave Bautista, who has played Drax the Destroyer in four Marvel Cinematic Universe films, is the lead actor in the movie.

The film was directed, produced and written by Zack Snyder, who is maybe best known for his work with the DC Extended Universe films.

"Army of the Dead" debuts May 21 on Netflix.

Other notable movies and shows coming to the streaming service next month include a crime documentary series on the serial killer Son of Sam, a thriller film titled "The Woman in the Window" starring Amy Adams and the first season of a superhero series called "Jupiter's Legacy."

Among the noteworthy titles leaving Netflix in May include Will Smith's "I Am Legend," "Batman Begins" and "The Dark Knight."

Here is the list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in April.

May 1

Aliens Stole My Body

Dead Again in Tombstone

Green Zone

J.T. LeRoy

Love Happens

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

State of Play

The Darkest Hour

The Whole Truth

Your Highness

Waist Deep

May 2

Hangar 1: The UFO Files (Season 2)

Hoarders (Season 11)

May 4

Selena: The Series (Season 2)

May 5

The Last Days

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (Limited Series)

May 6

And Tomorrow The Entire World

May 7

Jupiter's Legacy (Season 1)

Milestone

Monster

May 8

Super Me

May 12

Dance of the Forty One

Oxygen

The Upshaws (Season 1)

May 13

Castlevania (Season 4)

May 14

Ferry

Haunted (Season 3)

I Am All Girls

Jungle Beat: The Movie

The Strangle House

The Woman in the Window

May 15

Kuroko's Basketball (Season 2)

May 19

Who Killed Sara? (Season 2)

May 20

Special (Season 2)

May 21

Army of the Dead

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 3)

May 26

The Divine Ponytail

May 27

Eden (Season 1)

May 28

Lucifer (Season 5B)

The Kominsky Method (Season 3)

These are the shows and movies leaving Netflix in April.

May 1

7 Again

A.M.I.

Atomic Puppet

Batman Begins

Blackfish

Can’t Hardly Wait

Den of Thieves

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Euphoria

How to Be a Latin Lover

I Am Legend

Japanese Style Originator

Jumping the Broom

Kingdom (Seasons 1-3)

Knock Knock

Mud

Mystery Men

Palm Trees in the Snow

Platoon

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Snowpiercer

The Art of War

The Dark Knight

The Green Hornet

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Spy Next Door

The Wedding Planner

Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell

Two Graves

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

Waiting

Waterworld

May 4

No Estoy Loca

War Horse

May 5

The Little Prince

May 6

Hangman

May 7

Lockout

King Duckling

Prince Jai Aur Dumdaar Viru

May 8

House at the End of the Street

The Chosen Ones

May 9

Antar: Son of Shadad

Lion's Heart

Regatta

Tattah

The Bulbul's Nest

May 10

Bheemayan

Chhota Bheem Aur Kaala Yodha

Chhota Bheem Ka Romani Adventure

Chhota Bheem Ka Troll Se Takkar

May 11

Ha Unlimited (Seasons 1-2)

Quartet

The Beginning of Life: The Series

May 12

Love is Blind

May 13

Scandal in Sorrento

The Sign of Venus

May 15

Sherlock (Season 1-4)

Learning Time with Timmy (Season 1)

Monster Math Squad (Seasons 1-2)

Twirlywoos (Seasons 1-2)

May 17

Disney's Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast