April 20, 2021

Lil Dicky comedy 'Dave' will return for Season 2 this summer

Kendall Jenner, Lil Nas X and Kevin Hart are set to make appearances on the show

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Dave Burd – better known as Lil Dicky – stars in the FXX show 'Dave,' which is loosely based on his life as a rapper. The series is set to return for Season 2 in summer 2021.

Coming off a record-setting first season, the FXX comedy "Dave" is set to return for Season 2 later this year. 

The show is somewhat based on the life of David Burd, a rapper and comedian from Cheltenham Township in Montgomery County – better known by his stage name Lil Dicky.

Burd plays a man in his late-20s who has convinced himself that he's destined to be one of the best rappers of all time.

In addition to Burd, the show stars Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett and Christine Ko.

The first season of "Dave" is FX Networks' most-watched comedy series everPresently, the 10-episode season can be streamed on FX on Hulu.

Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, Marshmello and Macklemore were guest celebrities on Season 1, and the upcoming season promises more big names.

According to DeadlineKendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and Kevin Hart are expected to make appearances. Hart is an executive producer for "Dave."

The entertainment news site also shared the exact date that "Dave" Season 2 will premiere. The series is scheduled to make its return on Wednesday, June 16 with a two-episode premiere, then new episodes will premiere each subsequent week.

There's no trailer for the new season, yet, but you can re-live Season 1 with the original trailer below.


