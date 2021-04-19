More Culture:

April 19, 2021

Fans applaud Kate Winslet's Delco accent during 'Mare of Easttown' series premiere

The detective drama set and filmed in Philly's western suburbs made its long-awaited debut Sunday night on HBO

Kate Winslet's character, Mare Sheehan, is a detective who is tasked with solving a local murder while trying to manage struggles in her personal life.

The highly-anticipated debut of "Mare of Easttown" aired Sunday night on HBO, and viewers were pleased with the limited series' first episode.

Fans could not get enough of Kate Winslet's Delco accent in her role as the show's main character, Mare Sheehan. The British actress earned strong reviews on social media for her portrayal of the region's unique dialect.

It didn't take long for fans to hear Winslet's Delco accent, as she broke it out in the opening scenes of the small town murder mystery's premiere. 

Here's what some fans were saying on social media about Winslet's performance of the accent.

Doing the Delco accent well was important to Winslet when she signed onto "Mare of Easttown," the actress told the Inquirer.

“There were a lot of things I could have really leant into that would have made it sound like I was doing something a bit gimmicky and I didn’t want that to happen,” Winslet said. “So I just had to drill it and drill it and drill it.”

Along with the dialect, there were several other cultural references to the Philly region during the "Mare of Easttown" premiere. Among those included hoagies, cheesesteaks, Wawa, Cheez Whiz, the Phillies and the Eagles.

Set and filmed in Philly's western suburbs, the detective drama took the first episode to set up the main storylines and characters that viewers will be following for the duration of the seven-part series.

The series is centered around Winslet's character, a detective who is tasked with investigating a local murder as she endures struggles in her personal life. 

Despite being a local celebrity and earning the nickname "Lady Hawk" for her high school basketball stardom in Easttown, Sheehan's life is far from perfect. 

Sheehan's inability to solve a missing persons case has caused a rift between she and one of her former teammates, Dawn Bailey, the mother of the girl who has not been found. The tense dynamic between both characters was on display during a scene in which Sheehan's high school basketball team was honored with a 25th anniversary reunion.

Viewers also learn Sheehan's life at home as a divorced mom and grandmother is not easy too. Her relationships with several of her family members, including her teenage daughter and newly-engaged ex-husband, are complicated. 

Sheehan's other family members include her mother, cousin and grandson. Sheehan also had a son who committed suicide, a storyline that the show briefly hints at and will likely be further developed over the next six episodes.

The show also introduced viewers to a potential love interest of Sheehan's over the course of the series in Richard Ryan, a creative writer and professor who met "Lady Hawk" at a bar during Sunday's episode.

The series premiere left viewers with a cliffhanger as a teenage girl and mother named Erin McMenamin was found dead in a creek at the end of the episode.

"Mare of Easttown" is available to stream on HBO Max.

