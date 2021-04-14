More Culture:

April 14, 2021

Catch a glimpse of Atlantic City in the trailer for 'Army of the Dead'

The preview also features Tig Notaro, who replaced Chris D'Elia after the comedian was accused of sexual misconduct

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Trailers
Army of the Dead casinos David Swanson/Sipa USA

Some scenes from 'Army of the Dead,' an upcoming zombie apocalypse movie, were shot inside the Showboat Hotel, a former Atlantic City casino.

The trailer for "Army of the Dead" offers some quick glances inside the shuttered New Jersey casinos that filmmakers revamped for the movie — another apocalyptic zombie tale from director Zach Snyder. 

"Army of the Dead," to be released May 21 on Netflix, follows actor Dave Bautista — of Marvel movie and professional wrestling fame — and a zombie-fighting crew as they venture into a zombie-filled "quarantine zone" in Las Vegas to retrieve $200 million trapped beneath the Strip. 

Filmmakers used two abandoned casinos, the Showboat Hotel and the Atlantic Club Casino Hotel, as the backdrop for some interior casino scenes

Synder described the way filmmakers utilized the casinos during a press conference for the trailer's premiere, hinting that some eye-catching moments took place in inside one of the casinos. 

"We had to rebuild it, put all our own fog machines in, rebuild our own floor and we did a lot of action sequences there and it was really quite fun," said Snyder, who previously directed "Dawn of the Dead." 

Most of the movie was filmed in 2019. Other locations included spots in Las Vegas, California and New Mexico.

The trailer for the highly-anticipated thriller was released Tuesday. 

Tig Notaro — who took New Jersey native Chris D'Elia's role as a sarcastic helicopter pilot — also is featured in the new trailer. Filmmakers reshot portions of the movie last summer to include Notaro.

Notaro replaced D'Elia after the Montclair-raised Vine star was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women who said he pursued them when they were underage. 

D'Elia was first accused over social media last June. Earlier this year, an accuser filed a lawsuit claiming the comedian had solicited nude photos from her when she was a teenager, among other allegations. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Trailers New Jersey Zombies Casinos Films Atlantic City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' biggest 2021 draft needs
Davante-Adams-Darius-Slay_120620_usat

Illness

The U.K. variant is spreading rapidly, sparking debates about the U.S. vaccination rollout
COVID-19 testing in US

TV

Taylor Swift, Stephen Colbert jokingly debate whether musician wrote song about comedian
Stephen Colbert Taylor Swift

COVID-19

Is it legal for businesses, airlines to require proof of vaccination? Penn professor weighs in
COVID-19 vaccine passport legal

Eagles

Five free agent cornerbacks who still make sense for the Eagles
gareon-conley_041321_usat

Family-Friendly

Retro-themed roller rink opening at Dilworth Park in Center City
Dilworth Park Roller Skating

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1516 pine street

FOR SALE! Breathtaking 4-story brownstone on Pine St. built in 1854 and fully restored in 2008 by Tower & Miller Architects. This 6 bed, 6 bath home has been renovated to the highest level of luxury. 5,480 sqft | $2,795,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 s 19th st 1611

FOR RENT! Beautifully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath home with treetop views of Rittenhouse Square! Located on the penthouse floor of The Wellington with south-facing views. 1,178 sqft | $4,250/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved