More Culture:

April 28, 2021

Watch the teaser for Questlove's directorial debut 'Summer of Soul,' headed to theaters and streaming

The 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival is the subject of the music documentary directed by The Roots drummer

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Questlove
questlove summer of soul Daniel DeSlover/Sipa USA

Questlove's directorial debut, 'Summer of Soul,' premieres on Hulu and in select movie theaters on July 2, following a successful showing at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

"Summer of Soul," a Sundance Film Festival standout directed by Amir "Questlove" Thompson, is finally headed to streaming platforms and movie theaters this summer.

The documentary helmed by the Philly native and drummer for The Roots successfully premiered at the 2021 Sundance festival earlier this year, where it won both the Audience Prize in nonfiction films and the Grand Jury prize. 

Viewers will be able to catch the film on Hulu and in select theaters this summer beginning July 2.

The movie, which is officially titled "Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," is the first directorial effort of the 50-year-old musician. 

Questlove's doc tells the story of the Harlem Cultural Festival, a 1969 music festival which took place the same year as the first Woodstock. 

The event, which is sometimes referred to as "Black Woodstock," was largely forgotten in the years following due to the loss of footage documenting the festival. 

The film came about when Questlove was asked to make something out of tapes of the festival, which were found stored in the basement of one of the event directors. The tapes feature footage from artists like Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, B.B. King and others who performed during the event.

Watch the teaser for "Summer of Soul," below:


Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Questlove Philadelphia Television Shows

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Final Eagles-only 2021 seven-round mock draft
042721DeVontaSmith

Workouts

Need a challenging, but interesting, workout? Try a pyramid
Pyramid Workout

Entertainment

Franklin Institute plans 200th anniversary capital projects, bringing new exhibits and technology
Franklin Institute 200th anniversary renovations

NBA

What we still have left to learn about Sixers in final regular season stretch
Sixers-Nets-Embiid_041321_usat

Business

Harriet's Bookshop seeking permanent home in Fishtown
Harriet's Bookshop Philly

Food & Drink

Mother's Day high tea offered at Assembly Rooftop Lounge
High Tea at Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Featured Homes

Limited - 237-47 S 18TH STREET #7B1

FOR SALE! Old-world style seamlessly compliments the modern lifestyle of today. This sun-soaked showplace offers incredible views. Originally built by a luxury homebuilder who spared no expense; the craftsmanship is unmatched. 2,150 sqft | $1,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #922

FOR RENT! Highly-coveted Parc Rittenhouse home offering 1 bed plus den and 1.5 baths on the east side of Rittenhouse Square. This home showcases an open floor plan with a large great room, perfectly designed for entertaining. 1,233 sqft | $3,650/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved