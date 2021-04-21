Outdoor movie nights to return to Schuylkill Banks

If you've been missing outdoor movie nights on the Schuylkill Banks, we have good news.

The program is returning this summer, and you have a chance to influence what's screened for the 2021 season.

You can share the movies you want to watch on the big screen by emailing info@schuylkillbanks.org by April 30.

The most popular picks will then go into the running for the final 10 movie slots. The lineup will be announced in May, along with COVID-19 safety precautions.

We'll share more info on the movie nights as it becomes available.

Earlier this year, the Schuylkill River Trail in Philadelphia was named one of the best riverwalks in the country. It's a great place to run, bike or walk. On the banks, people can enjoy movies, yoga and other events. Kayak tours and riverboat tours also are offered on the water.